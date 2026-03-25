UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: Potential Lineup & Departures in 2026 Offseason

UCLA has a lot to work on following its exit in the NCAA Tournament.

In today’s episode, we will look at UCLA’s 2026 offseason outlook, including players who will return as well as players who might see their way out. We will also discuss key aspects of UCLA’s roster that could play a big part in turning the Bruins around quickly.

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For starters, UCLA has a few seniors on their way out. Tyler Bilodeau and Donovan Dent are two players who have exhausted all of their eligibility. Skyy Clark is also a senior, but he has requested an extra year of eligibility following his lengthy injury history.

With those players potentially leaving, UCLA will need to figure out how to fill the holes they leave. However, the Bruins may not have to look far, especially at the guard position, where Trent Perry and Eric Freeny should be able to fill those roles seamlessly.

Mar 12, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) drives to the basket against Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Harun Zrno (13) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

However, the forward position could get very tricky for UCLA. Losing Bilodeau means the Bruins will lose their top scorer from the 2025-26 season. Because of this, UCLA needs to find a bona fide star at the forward position who can elevate the offense.

Joe Philon is definitely a name to watch. As a four-star recruit from Florida, he has all the intangibles and skills to make an impact right away. However, it can be inferred that he may use next season as a development year before truly taking a leap.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) shoots the ball against the UConn Huskies in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

That leaves UCLA looking toward the transfer portal. There are several names who could fill this role, but landing them is much easier said than done. If UCLA is unable to land a high-profile forward, its ceiling could drop significantly.

Eric Dailey Jr . should be able to provide some breathing room in that area. Dailey and Xavier Booker could be a dangerous duo, especially if UCLA is able to find a true big man this offseason. That was one of the main things that held UCLA back from becoming a truly dangerous team this season.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins center Xavier Booker (1) attempts to get a rebound against the UConn Huskies in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

UCLA’s starting lineup could look something like this: Perry and Freeny at guard, Dailey Jr. and Booker at forward, and a transfer addition at center. If UCLA is unable to land a center in the portal, Brandon Williams could move into the forward role while Booker remains at center.

Booker is still a solid option at center and should not be written off. His ability to shoot beyond the arc, along with his interior scoring ability, already makes him a threat. If he can improve his interior defense, UCLA could become a very solid team.

Mar 19, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin speaks with the media before a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The transfer portal will also need to emphasize depth. The Bruins already have several young players who are still developing, meaning they are just a few experienced additions away from making a serious run.

Overall, UCLA is in a good position right now. The Bruins already have several solid pieces in place. However, finding complementary players to strengthen the rest of the lineup will be essential.