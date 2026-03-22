Projected Starting Lineup & Rotation for UCLA vs UConn

UCLA is about to play one of its hardest games of the season against No. 2-seeded UConn, a team that has all the tools to absolutely challenge the Bruins.

However, this is why selecting the right starting lineup is important for Mick Cronin. With rumors that Tyler Bilodeau may be able to play, but UCLA’s starting five from the UCF game continuing to build momentum, there is definitely a decision to make. Knowing Cronin, he will make the right one.

Potiental Starting Lineup(s)

Mar 14, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins center Xavier Booker (1) reacts after making a three point basket against the Purdue Boilermakers during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

The starting lineup has two possibilities. The first is the regular lineup UCLA has used most of the season: Donovan Dent, Trent Perry, Skyy Clark, Eric Dailey Jr., and Bilodeau. This lineup should be used if Bilodeau is able to suit up.

However, there is another — possibly safer — option.

Mar 12, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) and forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) smile during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

If Cronin is unsure about how Bilodeau looks pregame, UCLA could start Dent, Perry, Clark, Dailey Jr., and Xavier Booker . This lineup would maintain consistency while minimizing any rhythm issues Bilodeau might experience early in the game.

The general consensus would likely favor the first lineup. UCLA has proven to be one of the toughest teams in the nation when Bilodeau and the rest of the starters get going early. Because of this, Cronin will most likely go with the first option.

Projected Bench Rotation

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55), guard Brandon Williams (5), center Steven Jamerson II (24), and guard Jamar Brown (4) react on the bench in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

As for the bench rotation, UCLA will likely rely more on Booker in this matchup. With Booker playing some of his best basketball and Bilodeau coming off an injury, it can be inferred that Booker will play a large role in UCLA’s path to victory. Expect at least 20 minutes from Booker.

The guard rotation will likely remain mostly unchanged. While Eric Freeny may spell Clark for stretches, Dent and Perry have proven to be ironmen at the guard position. Both are accustomed to playing heavy minutes, especially when UCLA enters a game as the underdog.

Mar 14, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Brandon Williams (5) dunks the ball against the Purdue Boilermakers during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Both guards provide steady offensive production without sacrificing too much defensively. It would also be helpful to see more minutes from Brandon Williams, who offers additional size and physicality in the paint — something UCLA will need against UConn.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images