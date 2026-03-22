Projected Starting Lineup & Rotation for UCLA vs UConn
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UCLA is about to play one of its hardest games of the season against No. 2-seeded UConn, a team that has all the tools to absolutely challenge the Bruins.
However, this is why selecting the right starting lineup is important for Mick Cronin. With rumors that Tyler Bilodeau may be able to play, but UCLA’s starting five from the UCF game continuing to build momentum, there is definitely a decision to make. Knowing Cronin, he will make the right one.
Potiental Starting Lineup(s)
The starting lineup has two possibilities. The first is the regular lineup UCLA has used most of the season: Donovan Dent, Trent Perry, Skyy Clark, Eric Dailey Jr., and Bilodeau. This lineup should be used if Bilodeau is able to suit up.
However, there is another — possibly safer — option.
If Cronin is unsure about how Bilodeau looks pregame, UCLA could start Dent, Perry, Clark, Dailey Jr., and Xavier Booker. This lineup would maintain consistency while minimizing any rhythm issues Bilodeau might experience early in the game.
The general consensus would likely favor the first lineup. UCLA has proven to be one of the toughest teams in the nation when Bilodeau and the rest of the starters get going early. Because of this, Cronin will most likely go with the first option.
Projected Bench Rotation
As for the bench rotation, UCLA will likely rely more on Booker in this matchup. With Booker playing some of his best basketball and Bilodeau coming off an injury, it can be inferred that Booker will play a large role in UCLA’s path to victory. Expect at least 20 minutes from Booker.
The guard rotation will likely remain mostly unchanged. While Eric Freeny may spell Clark for stretches, Dent and Perry have proven to be ironmen at the guard position. Both are accustomed to playing heavy minutes, especially when UCLA enters a game as the underdog.
Both guards provide steady offensive production without sacrificing too much defensively. It would also be helpful to see more minutes from Brandon Williams, who offers additional size and physicality in the paint — something UCLA will need against UConn.
To sum things up, UCLA could see around 10 minutes from Freeny, about 20 minutes from Booker, and roughly 10 minutes from Williams depending on how the game unfolds. As mentioned in previous articles, UCLA needs to focus on setting the tone rather than adjusting to match UConn.
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Andrew Ferguson is currently pursuing his sports journalism degree from UNLV. He is turning his lifelong passion for sports into his career.