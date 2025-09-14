New Mexico HC Flames UCLA After Win
Talk about adding insult to injury. New Mexico Lobos head coach Jason Eck flamed the UCLA Bruins after defeating them 35-10 on Friday.
“We’re gonna play better teams than UCLA," Eck said following the win. "I know they’re a Power Four team, but there’s gonna be a lot of teams we play that are better than UCLA. It’s not (like) we just beat Ohio State or something, who’s ranked No. 1. We gotta keep getting better and improve on a lot of areas on our team.”
Going into a bye week means DeShaun Foster and his Bruins have even more time to let one of the most embarrassing losses in program history marinate further.
The Lobos assumed control of the game early and never let go of the reins. Couple that with UCLA's biggest problem in Week 2 carrying over -- penalties -- there was no way the Bruins could win this game.
UCLA was called for 13 penalties that conceded 116 yards, just one penalty and 13 yards shy of last week's total. New Mexico was called for just four penalties for 29 yards.
The Bruins' defense was paper-thin, giving up big rush after big rush. UCLA had no answer for the rushing of Scottre Humphrey and D.J. McKinney, who finished with 154 and 89 yards respectively for a touchdown each.
Nico Iamaleava struggled all night to find his receivers, finishing with 217 passing yards and completing 22 of 34 passes for a touchdown and yet another late-game tipped interception to seal the deal. He also scrambled for 33 yards on six attempts.
Opposing quarterback Jack Layne was dialed in all night, completing 12 of his 16 pass attempts for 152 yards and two touchdowns. But New Mexico's ground game ultimately made the difference in this one.
DeShaun Foster Continuously Being Outcoached
Call it my naivete. Call it my inherent want to see the best in people. Call it what you want, but I'm sure I wasn't the only person who thought Foster could rise in year two.
Whether you're watching at home or in the Rose Bowl, you can always catch a regular blank stare on Foster's face when he's losing control of the game. Friday's blunder was yet another example of the opposing coach running circles around the Bruins' head man.
New Mexico head coach Jason Eck had a field day in Pasadena and Foster was left stunned. From a horribly mismanaged end of the first half to continuous disciplinary problems (which aren't entirely his fault), it's hard to imagine Foster being this bad.
Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!
Read more on UCLA football and their momentous second season in the Big Ten and under DeShaun Foster here. While you're here, check out all things UCLA basketball and Mick Cronin improving the Bruins through the transfer portal here.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.