Two UCLA Legends Appearing on Dancing With The Stars
It was announced on Wednesday that Olympic and UCLA star gymnast Jordan Chiles and former Bruins basketball star Baron Davis are going to appear on this fall's season of "Dancing with the Stars."
UCLA Athletics added more details about the Bruins' appearance in a statement released Wednesday morning:
"The show premieres on Tuesday, Sept. 16 on ABC and Disney+. Chiles, who is set to begin her senior season at UCLA in January, will be paired with Ezra Sosa. Davis will team up with pro dancer Britt Stewart.
"Chiles is just the third active NCAA athlete to compete on 'Dancing with the Stars', joining Arike Ogunbowale (Notre Dame women's basketball) and Suni Lee (Auburn gymnastics). Chiles is looking to become the third gymnast to win the show after Shawn Johnson and Laurie Hernandez.
"Chiles capped off her 2025 NCAA season by winning the NCAA uneven bars title, the third NCAA championship of her career. She also won the NCAA and Pac-12 uneven bars and floor exercise titles in 2023. Last season, she earned a total of seven All-America honors to bring her career total to 16, fourth-most in UCLA history. Chiles also won a share of the 2025 Big Ten floor exercise title, clinching UCLA's team championship with her 11th career perfect 10.
"A two-time Olympian (2020, 2024), Chiles captured team gold and was awarded bronze on the floor exercise in 2024 after winning team silver in 2020. She was also a three-time medalist at the World Championships, capturing team gold and individual silver medals on vault and floor exercise in 2022. Chiles is USA Gymnastics' all-time leader in U.S. National Team appearances with 11.
"Davis was inducted into the UCLA Athletic Hall of Fame in 2016. He flourished in Westwood as a two-year standout on the men's basketball team, competing in 1997-98 and 1998-99. As a freshman, he averaged 11.7 points per game and led the Bruins with 161 assists and 77 steals. During his sophomore season, Davis led the Bruins in scoring with a 15.9 points per game average and secured first-team All-Pac-10 acclaim and team MVP honors. He turned pro after two years at UCLA and was selected No. 3 overall in the 1999 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Hornets.
"Through a 13-year NBA career, Davis averaged 16.1 points, 7.2 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game. Since retiring from professional basketball, he has had success in the entertainment field as an actor and producer.
"'Dancing with the Stars' pairs celebrities with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts. Fan vote also helps to determine advancing pairs. The show is produced in front of a live studio audience in Los Angeles and simulcast live on ABC and Disney+ on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET and PT and is available the next day on Hulu."
Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!
Read more on UCLA football and their momentous second season in the Big Ten and under DeShaun Foster here. While you're here, check out all things UCLA basketball and Mick Cronin improving the Bruins through the transfer portal here.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.