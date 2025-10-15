UCLA Defender Shares Early Maryland Offensive Takeaways
The UCLA Bruins (2-4, 2-1 Big Ten) are coming off one of the most impressive two-week stretches in all of college football. But that's behind them, and they need to prepare for a new challenge on Saturday -- a rising Maryland team.
UCLA defensive lineman Keanu Williams spoke to the media on Tuesday and shared some early impressions on a dynamic Terps offense led by freshman quarterback Malik Washington.
- "Good, dynamic passing offense. They got a good quarterback. he can throw the ball. They got good receivers. They got a pretty solid O-line up front. So they got things. You know, it's the Big Ten, so we got to come every week. We got to bring it."
Despite being a freshman, Washington has had a solid start to the season. Williams doesn't view him as a freshman, though, just as another player on the field.
- "I've played with freshmen who are ballers, you know what I mean? So, I respect every opponent I got in front of me. I line them up as, 'You on the field for a reason.' Don't matter if you're 18 or if you're 28, it don't matter. So if you out there, you ready to play. I respect my opponents for sure."
UCLA's defense has endured a dire turnaround. Through the first three games of the season, one could argue the Bruins had the worst defense in college football.
Skipper Explains How UCLA’s Defense Flipped the Script
One of the biggest stories amidst UCLA's stunning turnaround has been Jerry Neuheisel and the revamping of the Bruins' offense. Although most would argue that the most necessary change came on the other side of the ball.
UCLA's defensive lows were very, very low. Through the first three games, anyone who watched the Bruins on that side of the ball could make an argument that they were the worst in all of college football.
It got so bad that defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe reportedly felt guilty about DeShaun Foster's firing and mutually agreed to part ways with the program. The grade for UCLA defensively through the first three games was a sure fire F.
But Tim Skipper and senior defensive assistant Kevin Coyle completely revamped the defense, allowing 67 points in their last three games, 37 of which came in their upset win over Penn State last week.
How It All Changed
During Monday's media availability, Skipper broke down how they were able to turn around the Bruins' defense.
- "We really work on the fundamentals," Skipper said. "I think it's more fundamentals than it is actual scheme. We're tackling at practice. I mean, we're full pads on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. We do drills when we get to endo time that specifically are to use your eyes, feet and hands...
- "Just fundamental stuff and then giving them a game plan that we hope will be successful against opponents we play, and then them executing it. And to me, being a defensive player and a former player myself, when you're confident and you know what's going on, you play a lot better and you play faster and stuff starts clicking."
The Bruins have another test on their hands in the Rose Bowl against a surging Maryland team. The Terps started the season hot, but are coming off two close losses to Washington and Nebraska. Saturday's homecoming game may prove to be even more difficult than the Bruins' last two.
Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!
Read more on UCLA football and their second season in the Big Ten here. While you're here, check out all things UCLA basketball and Mick Cronin improving the Bruins through the transfer portal here.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.