Tim Skipper’s Longstanding Ties to UCLA’s New Staff Addition
Tim Skipper is about to take control of one of the bleakest situations in all of college football -- the UCLA Bruins.
Naturally, the new interim head coach needs to surround himself with familiar faces. And what better addition to his staff than the coach who showed Skipper much of what he knows today -- Kevin Coyle.
"Coach Coyle, he actually coached me when I was in school. So we're going all the way back to the 90s with that relationship," Skipper said during Monday's media availability. "He's been with Syracuse. He actually just coached a game against Clemson on Saturday and he is around today.
"He is kind of like the godfather to me for football. Did a lot of teaching me the game. It's where I originally first started learning how to play sound, good defense. So to have the opportunity to get him here is major."
UCLA Defense Gets Boost From Coyle Addition
Of all the tribulations the UCLA Bruins (0-3, 0-0 Big Ten) have endured just four weeks into the 2025 season, their defense has by far been the weakest link.
It's not for a lack of talent, either. Bruins defenders have simply been undisciplined and not technical when it comes to things as simple as tackling or pursuit angles. Averaging 36.0 opponent points per game, a change was necessary.
Second-year head coach DeShaun Foster was fired and defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe soon followed, mutually parting ways with the program just days after Foster's dismissal.
Foster's special assistant and former Fresno State interim head coach, Tim Skipper, was handed the reins and he is now adding Kevin Coyle to his defensive staff, according to Ben Bolch of the LA Times.
Coyle served on Skipper's staff last season in Fresno State and will aid the UCLA interim in trying to turn around what is started to look like a lost season in Westwood. Coyle is currently serving as Syracuse's senior defensive analyst, where he was previously a defensive coordinator in the late 1990s.
