UCLA Hoops Legend Eyeing Return to LA
UCLA basketball legend Kevin Love wants to come back to Los Angeles to close out his career.
According to national reporter for Clutch Points Brett Siegel, Love prefers to end his career in Southern California with either the Lakers or Clippers after being traded to the Jazz for a few former Bruins and eventually reaching a buyout agreement.
Siegel wrote:
"Word around the league surrounding Love is that he wants to end up in Los Angeles, sources said. There were some rumors that Love would want to go to New York, although there doesn't seem to be much interest brewing from the Knicks.
"Both the Clippers and Lakers still have one open roster spot. But if the Lakers were to pursue Love and reunite him with LeBron, they would need to move off another contract since they are hard-capped at the first apron and just $1.1 million from this mark. When looking at the Clippers, they are basically in the same situation, as they are $1.2 million from their first apron hard cap."
At this point in his career, Love operates as an end-of-bench veteran who players, coaches and fans all rally behind. This archetype would fit great with either of the Los Angeles teams.
Love's Career With UCLA
Love, an All-American in his lone season with UCLA, started in 38 of the 39 games he played in the 2007-08 season. He led the team in scoring and rebounding, putting up 17.5 points and 10.6 rebounds per game on a team that had Russell Westbrook and Luc Mbah a Moute.
The 36-year-old forward is entering his twilight years in the NBA and has spent his last three seasons with the Miami Heat. Before going to South Beach, Love spent eight seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers, where he won his lone NBA Championship.
Love was drafted by the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2008 and became a five-time All-Star, two-time All-NBA Team selection, the 2010-11 rebounding champion and 10-11 most improved player.
