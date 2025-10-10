Key Stats That Have Defined UCLA's Football Season
Before shocking the nation landscape by upsetting No. 7 Penn State, the UCLA Bruins became the laughing stock of college football amid their 0-4 start to an anticipated season.
Four losses down and three key coaches gone, interim head coach Tim Skipper changed the trajectory of the Bruins' season with one 42-37 win over the Nittany Lions, but a few lingering, and glaring, statistics haunt UCLA.
The Athletic's Sam Khan Jr. wrote about some impactful stats that have defined the college football season, and a couple of UCLA's numbers were pretty glaring and emblematic of its early season struggles.
QB Pressure
The first one was quarterback pressure. The Bruins ranked 129th in the nation in offenses that allow the most quarterback pressure -- or QB pressure rate. This was a pain point through the Bruins' first four games, and was a huge factor in Nico Iamaleava's slow start.
Through five games, Iamaleava has dropped back 186 times and has been pressured 76 times. That's a 40.9% pressure rate, and only Virginia Tech, Wisconsin, Air Force, Missouri State, Army, Central Michigan and Houston have higher percentages of pressure.
Lead Time
The next statistic was a major storyline ahead of last week's clash against Penn State -- lead time. Before the Nittany Lions, UCLA hadn't led for a single second all season. Their opening-drive touchdown on Saturday generated the Bruins' first lead of the season.
Still, after the win, the Bruins rank 129th in time leading opponents. UCLA has led opponents for 55:26, trailed opponents for 3:24:24 and has spent 40:10 tied. Only Eastern Michigan, Ball State, Charlotte, Liberty, Middle Tennessee, Sam Houston and Colorado State have led opponents for less time thnan UCLA this season.
"A week ago, UCLA was considered one of the worst teams in the Power 4 after an 0-4 start and the fact that the Bruins had not led a single second of a game, the only FBS team with that distinction through September," Khan wrote.
"Then Penn State came to town. Nico Iamaleava and the Bruins led for 55 minutes and 26 seconds against the Nittany Lions to earn their first win. The only time that UCLA did not lead was the 4 minutes and 34 seconds it took for the Bruins to drive 75 yards on their first possession."
The Bruins are looking to shake off those two stats after a win and a great outing for the offensive line against Penn State. The Bruins take on Michigan State on the road on Saturday at 9 a.m. PT.
