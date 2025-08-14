All Bruins

UCLA's Kwazi Gilmer Sets Sights on Prestigious Award

The Bruins' sophomore wide receiver is putting the nation's wide receivers on notice ahead of the season.

Connor Moreno

Nov 8, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins wide receiver Kwazi Gilmer (3) warms up prior to the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Nov 8, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins wide receiver Kwazi Gilmer (3) warms up prior to the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
No goal is too unreachable for UCLA wide receiver Kwazi Gilmer.

The sophomore pass-catcher has his eyes set on success this season, and that starts with setting personal goals during training camp in Costa Mesa.

"I want to go win the Biletnikoff," Gilmer said during Wednesday's media availability. "So, I'm coming for all the receivers out there."

The Fred Biletnikoff Award Trophy is presented annually to the best wide receiver in college football. Gilmer, coming off a great true freshman season, puts himself in the conversation ahead of the new year.

Nov 2, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; UCLA Bruins wide receiver Kwazi Gilmer (3) warms up before a game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

He certainly has a chance. Gilmer is returning from a promising true freshman season and will be one of the Bruins' most important wideouts this season, especially following the departures of Logan Loya and J.Michael Sturdivant. He finished last season with 31 receptions for 345 yards and two touchdowns in 10 games.

Where does this sudden confidence come from?

"Shoot, my freshman year, I just wanted to get my foot in the water," Gilmer said. "Now that I got it, it's over, so we're going to see how this season is."

Foster Believes He's in the Right Situation to Leap

An offseason highlighted by a ton of movement on the roster via the transfer portal may have overshadowed the staunch returners DeShaun Foster and the Bruins have on the squad.

What are some of the signs Gilmer can become a star this season?

"Quarterback situation," Foster said Wednesday. "Just having somebody that can give him the ball. But, I'm excited about that whole room."

Nov 30, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster on the sidelines during the third quarter against the Fresno State Bulldogs at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Foster went on to detail the improvement of each receiver in the position group, but came back to Gilmer and talked about his relationship with star transfer quarterback Nico Iamaleava.

"I just think it's more of what he's doing with the whole receiving room," he said. "It's not going to be a one-person show. I'm just excited for all of them. We have four guys that can get out there and play. If they can continue to get the rhythm and the timing down that they have, then it's going to be pretty exciting."

