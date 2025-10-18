All Bruins

Live Updates: UCLA Looks to Stay Red-Hot vs. Maryland

The Bruins host the Terps in the Rose Bowl.

Connor Moreno

Oct 11, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins offensive linemen celebrate a touchdown with running back Jaivian Thomas (21) in the third quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images
Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images
The UCLA Bruins (2-4, 2-1 Big Ten) are one of the hottest teams in college football, and are looking to make it three in a row against the Maryland Terrapins, who are reeling after two consecutive losses.

It's not going to be easy for the hosting Bruins; the Terps may have lost their last two games while conceding leads, but the losses were close affairs to No. 25 Nebraska and Washington, which also received votes in last week's AP Top 25.

A live update of the Rose Bowl clash as it's happening can be found below:

How to Watch

What: UCLA Bruins vs. Maryland Terrapins
When: Saturday, Oct. 18
Time: 4:00 p.m. (PT)
Where: Rose Bowl Stadium (Pasadena, California)
TV: FS1
Announcers: Noah Reed (PxP), Robert Smith (analyst)
Radio: AM 790, SiriusXM Ch. 139 or 196

Oct 11, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; UCLA defensive back Key Lawrence (4) holds a towel with the Michigan State logo after defeating the Spartans at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images / Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

