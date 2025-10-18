Live Updates: UCLA Looks to Stay Red-Hot vs. Maryland
The UCLA Bruins (2-4, 2-1 Big Ten) are one of the hottest teams in college football, and are looking to make it three in a row against the Maryland Terrapins, who are reeling after two consecutive losses.
It's not going to be easy for the hosting Bruins; the Terps may have lost their last two games while conceding leads, but the losses were close affairs to No. 25 Nebraska and Washington, which also received votes in last week's AP Top 25.
A live update of the Rose Bowl clash as it's happening can be found below:
How to Watch
What: UCLA Bruins vs. Maryland Terrapins
When: Saturday, Oct. 18
Time: 4:00 p.m. (PT)
Where: Rose Bowl Stadium (Pasadena, California)
TV: FS1
Announcers: Noah Reed (PxP), Robert Smith (analyst)
Radio: AM 790, SiriusXM Ch. 139 or 196
