LIVE UPDATES: UCLA Begins Tim Skipper Era vs Northwestern

Keep up with all the latest on UCLA's Week 4 matchup against the Wildcats.

Connor Moreno

Sep 12, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) looks to pass during the first quarter against the New Mexico Lobos at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
Sep 12, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) looks to pass during the first quarter against the New Mexico Lobos at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
The UCLA Bruins (0-3, 0-0 Big Ten) are still searching for their first win, but are beginning a new era under interim head coach Tim Skipper as they take on the Northwestern Wildcats (1-2, 0-1 Big Ten) in Week 5.

A thread of live updates for UCLA's Big Ten Conference opener is below:

UCLA Injury Report

QUESTIONABLE:

  • Rico Flores Jr.
  • Jewelous "JuJu" Walls
  • Grant Buckey

OUT:

  • Karson Gordon
  • Jaylan Jeffers
  • K.D. Arnold
  • Tyler Partlow

How to Watch

What: UCLA Bruins @ Northwestern Wildcats
When: Saturday, Sept. 25
Time: 12:30 p.m. (PT)
Where: Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium (Evanston, Illinois)
TV: Big Ten Network
Announcers: Jeff Levering, Jake Butt, Brooke Fletcher
Radio: AM 790, SiriusXM Ch. 372

