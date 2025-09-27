LIVE UPDATES: UCLA Begins Tim Skipper Era vs Northwestern
The UCLA Bruins (0-3, 0-0 Big Ten) are still searching for their first win, but are beginning a new era under interim head coach Tim Skipper as they take on the Northwestern Wildcats (1-2, 0-1 Big Ten) in Week 5.
A thread of live updates for UCLA's Big Ten Conference opener is below:
UCLA Injury Report
QUESTIONABLE:
- Rico Flores Jr.
- Jewelous "JuJu" Walls
- Grant Buckey
OUT:
- Karson Gordon
- Jaylan Jeffers
- K.D. Arnold
- Tyler Partlow
How to Watch
What: UCLA Bruins @ Northwestern Wildcats
When: Saturday, Sept. 25
Time: 12:30 p.m. (PT)
Where: Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium (Evanston, Illinois)
TV: Big Ten Network
Announcers: Jeff Levering, Jake Butt, Brooke Fletcher
Radio: AM 790, SiriusXM Ch. 372
