Through Jordan Brand Partnership, Could Lakers' Doncic Do Cross Promotion With UCLA?
On Saturday night, one of the most unexpected and jaw-dropping trades in NBA history was executed without any indication or warning.
The Los Angeles Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks agreed to exchange franchise players in a three-team deal. The deal sends Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris to the Lakers, Anthony Davis, Max Christie and the 2029 Lakers first-round pick to the Mavericks and the Utah Jazz get Jalen Hood-Schifino, a 2025 Clippers second-round pick and a 2025 Mavericks second-round pick.
While sports fans remain stunned by what many are calling the most outrageous trade in NBA history, time and business wait for no one, and for UCLA, it's time to make moves happen. Doncic will be the face of the franchise for a long time as long as he signs an extension with the Lakers. There are no indications that he won't at the moment, and considering the media power of Los Angeles, there are a lot of opportunities for him should he stay.
Doncic and UCLA are connected by the Jordan Brand and for a new "For LA" initiative, the brand could put out footwear that signifies a unified push to represent Los Angeles.
Here's some hypotheticals of what this promotion could look like:
Doncic currently has a shoe titled Jordan Luka 3. While Doncic will no longer be wearing his "Mavericks" colorway, he can still rep the color blue with Bruins colors, as the Jordan Brand could create a shoe that would be popular and would become the standard footwear of UCLA's football and basketball teams.
The new deal could also see the Jordan Brand hosting scrimmages between the program and the Lakers in the offseason to promote Luka's image. UCLA could have a new market for its apparel in Europe through a collaboration, and the Lakers do have a retro blue jersey that would pair nicely with Bruin blue shoes.
Again, these ideas are completely hypothetical, but nonetheless, this would be a massive financial opportunity for both sides. Considering the idea of the image of Doncic rocking a Jordan Luka 3 "Bruins" colorway at the Rose Bowl, we're talking national coverage focused on the intersection of style and sports, partly based in Westwood.
