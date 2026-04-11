UCLA Makes Final List for Star Wisconsin Transfer

The UCLA Bruins could be in line to land a star guard in the transfer portal, as Wisconsin transfer John Blackwell has revealed his list of top schools.

The junior from Bloomfield Hills, Michigan revealed that he is down to six schools: Arizona, Alabama, Duke, Illinois, Louisville, and UCLA. He is expected to commit in the coming weeks prior to the NBA Draft Combine.

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) passes against the High Point Panthers during the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Blackwell is a star in the making, averaging 19.1 points and 5.1 rebounds per game last season, shooting 43 percent from the floor, and 39 percent from three-point territory. He was named All-Big Ten Third Team for his efforts.

In his three seasons with the Badgers, Blackwell has grown into a supreme talent who will surely make an impact as a senior next season.

Blackwell Could Provide a Boost

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) drives to the basket against High Point Panthers guard Chase Johnston (99) during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

If UCLA is able to land him, Blackwell would immediately become one of the team’s best players. His ability to score — especially from beyond the arc — makes him an easy fit in a UCLA lineup that could use the offensive boost given who they’ve lost in the offseason so far.

UCLA is losing arguably its three best players from last season — Skyy Clark, Donovan Dent, and Tyler Bilodeau. Clark entered the transfer portal in hopes of earning a fifth season of eligibility, averaging over 11 points per game while shooting 43 percent from three.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) reacts in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Dent and Bilodeau each exercised all of their remaining eligibility last season, Dent averaged 13.3 points 7.6 assists per game, and Bilodeau led the team in scoring at 17.6 points per contest.

UCLA’s Portal Additions So Far

Auburn forward Filip Jovic (38) shoots against Tennessee center Felix Okpara (34) during their Day 2 2026 SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament game at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, March 12, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Head coach Mick Cronin will be up to the task as he tries to replace the lost production, and adding someone such as Blackwell would be a good start. Additionally, the Bruins have landed Auburn transfer Filip Jovic, and Mississippi State transfer Sergej Macura in the transfer portal.

The Bruins have been able to re-sign all of their underclassmen — Trent Perry, Eric Dailey Jr. Eric Freeny, Brandon Williams, and Xavier Booker — so adding supreme talent such that of Blackwell will only make the team that much better next season.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCF Knights guard Riley Kugel (2) dribbles the ball against UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

UCLA will continue doing its due diligence throughout the offseason as they look to get back on track following an awkward 2025-26 season that ended in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

If Blackwell were to make the trip to Westwood, it would turn the Bruins into an immediate powerhouse in the Big Ten.