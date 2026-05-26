UCLA’s Donovan Dent Makes Shocking Decision on Basketball Future

Former UCLA point guard Donovan Dent is calling it a career after his lone season with the Bruins, opting not to pursue a professional career at any level.

Dent was a standout point guard and leader of a loaded Corona Centennial High School squad that also featured current NBA star Jared McCain. After a great high school career, Dent landed with the New Mexico Lobos, where he’d go on to have a similarly impactful career.

Mar 23, 2025; Cleveland, OH, USA; New Mexico Lobos guard Donovan Dent (2) dribbles the ball defended by Michigan State Spartans guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) in the second half during the NCAA Tournament Second Round at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

With the Lobos, Dent would rapidly rise into one of the top point guards in the country. In the 2023-24 season as a sophomore, he became the full-time starter at the position and would average 14.1 points and 5.4 assists per game. He’d take another leap in 2024-25 with New Mexico, averaging 20.4 points and 6.4 assists per game.

Former New Mexico and UCLA PG Donovan Dent is retiring from the game of basketball.. 💔



He will not pursue a professional career and rather return to New Mexico to start training youth basketball players.



At New Mexico, he was the 2024-25 Mountain West Player of the Year after… pic.twitter.com/Mcysnat8Hy — College Basketball Content (@CBBcontent) May 24, 2026

Dent With UCLA

From there, he’d enter the transfer portal, where he was one of the most sought-after names on the market that offseason. He would go on to transfer to UCLA for a lucrative NIL reportedly worth millions. After grinding his way in the Mountain West with New Mexico, Dent had finally earned his big break.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) dribbles the ball against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

However, it wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows for Dent at UCLA. He had his worst overall season since his freshman year, averaging 13.3 points and 7.6 assists per game, while his efficiency from the field and from three-point range fell off a cliff. His struggles were made even more prominent due to the fact that UCLA as a team struggled to find its footing all season long.

He did show some flashes of brilliance at times, mostly in the playmaking department, but it was still the most challenging season of Dent’s college career by quite a wide margin.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) dribbles the ball against UConn Huskies guard Malachi Smith (0) in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Dent Finished Out Strong

Despite his struggles throughout the year, Dent did end the season on a tear. He finished his last eight games dishing out 78 assists and turning it over just four times. Additionally, Dent notched the first triple-double in the history of the Big Ten Tournament against Rutgers on March 12, scoring 12 points, with 12 assists and 10 rebounds.

Dent had a chance to be selected in the 2026 NBA Draft as a possible late-second-round pick. Although he didn’t receive too much buzz, his chances were not zero. Nonetheless, Dent will leave that opportunity on the table as he walks away from the game after an eventual college career.