UCLA Claims High Seed in Latest March Madness Projection

The Bruins enter the 2025-26 season as one of the most promising teams in college basketball.

Connor Moreno

Dec 28, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin talks to Tyler Bilodeau (34), Kobe Johnson (0), Eric Dailey Jr. (3) and Dylan Andrews (2) in the first half against the Gonzaga Bulldogs during a college basketball game at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
Dec 28, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin talks to Tyler Bilodeau (34), Kobe Johnson (0), Eric Dailey Jr. (3) and Dylan Andrews (2) in the first half against the Gonzaga Bulldogs during a college basketball game at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
Mick Cronin's UCLA Bruins are entering the 2025-26 season with some of the most upside in college basketball.

In ESPN's latest Men's Bracketology: 2026 NCAA Tournament Prediction, Joe Lunardi has the Bruins as a 4-seed in the South (Houston) Region of March Madness. UCLA is one of 11 Big Ten members projected to make the postseason. The other 4-seeds in Lunardi's prediction include Arkansas, Illinois and Auburn.

UCLA's Projected March Madness Bracket:

UCL
Feb 5, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; A rack of basketballs with the March Madness logo before that start of the UCLA Bruins - Ohio State Buckeyes game at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
  1. Florida
  2. St. John's
  3. Arizona
  4. UCLA
  5. Gonzaga
  6. Ohio State
  7. NC State
  8. Texas
  9. Baylor
  10. Ole Miss
  11. Memphis
  12. UC Santa Barbara
  13. McNeese (Bruins' projected matchup)
  14. South Dakota State
  15. Florida Gulf Coast
  16. Navy

Following a stunning transfer portal that netted them Mountain West Player of the Year Donovan Dent and Michigan State big man Xavier Booker, Mick Cronin addressed the issues that plagued them all season and is primed for Final Four contention.

How Dent Changes UCLA

UCL
Mar 21, 2025; Cleveland, OH, USA; New Mexico Lobos guard Donovan Dent (2) plays the ball in the second half against the Marquette Golden Eagles during the NCAA Tournament First Round at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The point guard and Cronin are aligned, and Dent detailed how he plans on fitting in the system.

"We knew that last year they didn't really have that at the point guard position," Dent said during Tuesday's media availability. "When [Cronin] called me, he knew exactly what he wanted. He wanted to play faster, because that's how his defense is. His defense creates faster offense, so he felt like I could fit right into that system. He just needed someone he could trust with the ball in their hand.

"I felt like that's what I could bring to the table, and we talked about that. We talked about playing a lot in the pick-and-rolls, and he's been doing that a lot in practice. So I'm excited to see what we're going to get going during the season."

