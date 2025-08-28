UCLA Claims High Seed in Latest March Madness Projection
Mick Cronin's UCLA Bruins are entering the 2025-26 season with some of the most upside in college basketball.
In ESPN's latest Men's Bracketology: 2026 NCAA Tournament Prediction, Joe Lunardi has the Bruins as a 4-seed in the South (Houston) Region of March Madness. UCLA is one of 11 Big Ten members projected to make the postseason. The other 4-seeds in Lunardi's prediction include Arkansas, Illinois and Auburn.
UCLA's Projected March Madness Bracket:
- Florida
- St. John's
- Arizona
- UCLA
- Gonzaga
- Ohio State
- NC State
- Texas
- Baylor
- Ole Miss
- Memphis
- UC Santa Barbara
- McNeese (Bruins' projected matchup)
- South Dakota State
- Florida Gulf Coast
- Navy
Following a stunning transfer portal that netted them Mountain West Player of the Year Donovan Dent and Michigan State big man Xavier Booker, Mick Cronin addressed the issues that plagued them all season and is primed for Final Four contention.
How Dent Changes UCLA
The point guard and Cronin are aligned, and Dent detailed how he plans on fitting in the system.
"We knew that last year they didn't really have that at the point guard position," Dent said during Tuesday's media availability. "When [Cronin] called me, he knew exactly what he wanted. He wanted to play faster, because that's how his defense is. His defense creates faster offense, so he felt like I could fit right into that system. He just needed someone he could trust with the ball in their hand.
"I felt like that's what I could bring to the table, and we talked about that. We talked about playing a lot in the pick-and-rolls, and he's been doing that a lot in practice. So I'm excited to see what we're going to get going during the season."
Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!
Read more on UCLA football and their momentous second season in the Big Ten and under DeShaun Foster here. While you're here, check out all things UCLA basketball and Mick Cronin improving the Bruins through the transfer portal here.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.