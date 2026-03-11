UCLA's March Madness Outlook Ahead of Conference Tournament

UCLA's new seed might come to the suprise of many.

The Bruins have fluctuated up and down all season in ESPN’s Bracketology. At times, UCLA looked like it might miss the tournament completely. However, after a very strong finish to the season, UCLA now holds an No. 8 seed, slated to play No. 9 seed Texas A&M.

How UCLA Can Improve Seeding

Feb 21, 2026; UCLA head coach Mick Cronin

UCLA’s win against No. 9 Nebraska skyrocketed the Bruins up to this seed. This is the first time since mid-January that UCLA is projected to play an opponent with a weaker seed. With the Big Ten Tournament kicking off, UCLA could move up even more.

If UCLA can win its second-round matchup against either Minnesota or Rutgers, its stock will probably remain the same. However, if the Bruins can beat Michigan State in the quarterfinals, UCLA’s résumé could push them inside the top five seeds.

Mar 3, 2026; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) drives the baseline past Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Braden Frager (5)

Their semifinal opponent is still up in the air. However, the two most likely teams UCLA could face are Nebraska or Purdue. Both of those teams were beaten by the Bruins in a fairly decisive fashion. That could either work in UCLA’s favor or create a difficult rematch scenario.

In a perfect world, UCLA could advance to the championship game against a team like Michigan . While it would be unlikely for UCLA to completely run the table, doing so would secure an automatic bid and could potentially push the Bruins as high as a No. 4 seed depending on how well they play.

Nightmare Scenario

Jan 10, 2026; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin

Now for the more concerning scenario. If UCLA drops its second-round matchup to either Rutgers or Minnesota, its seed could fall slightly. While the drop would not be dramatic compared to winning the tournament outright, it would definitely stall UCLA’s momentum entering the NCAA Tournament.

If they were to lose early, UCLA would most likely end up as a No. 9 seed. The résumé the Bruins have built throughout the season is too strong to drop much lower than that. While the loss would not drastically affect their seeding, it would hurt UCLA’s chances of making a deep run.

Feb 21, 2026; UCLA forward Xavier Booker (1) tangles up with Illinois forward Ben Humrichous (3)

UCLA’s seed ultimately depends on how these games play out. If the Bruins lose by a significant margin in the second round, they could fall to a No. 10 seed. However, if the game is close, the most realistic outcome would simply be a one-seed drop to No. 9.

Feb 17, 2026; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin

While it is still unclear exactly where UCLA will land on Selection Sunday, it is clear that the Bruins are a lock for the tournament. There is no realistic scenario where UCLA misses the field entirely. At this point, the only direction UCLA can realistically move is up.