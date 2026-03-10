Ugly Losses UCLA Wishes It Could Undo

With tournament season approaching, it is worth looking back at some of UCLA’s worst losses of the season.

The Bruins were able to gain momentum to close out the year with wins over No. 10 Illinois and No. 9 Nebraska, which significantly improved their résumé. However, there are still a few losses that counteract those wins. Here are three games UCLA likely wishes it could get back.

California Golden Bears

Nov 18, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) is defended by Sacramento State Hornets guard Jahni Summers (4) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

By far the ugliest loss of the season came on Nov. 25 against the California Golden Bears . UCLA lost 80–72 in a game where it entered as a 7.5-point favorite. UCLA was without star forward Tyler Bilodeau, and at the time, the Bruins’ lineup was still far from settled.

Entering that matchup, UCLA was ranked No. 18 in the country. Following the loss, the Bruins were dropped from the rankings. Had UCLA managed to win that game, there is a strong chance it would have maintained its spot in the Top 25. Looking back now, that loss stands out as one of the most damaging on the schedule

Indiana Hoosiers

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) is fouled by Indiana Hoosiers guard Conor Enright (5) in the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

On Jan. 31, UCLA suffered a heartbreaking 98–97 double-overtime loss to the Indiana Hoosiers . The game came down to the final moments, with Indiana securing the win after a controversial foul call that led to the game-winning free throws. A terrible way to go out.

After that game, the two programs went in completely different directions. Indiana would go on to lose six of its next nine games, including losses to teams like Northwestern and USC — two teams UCLA handled comfortably. It also marked the only loss UCLA suffered at Pauley Pavilion this season.

Minnesota Golden Gophers

UCLA's head coach Mick Cronin reacts during the first half against Michigan State on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of the most momentum-crushing losses came more recently on Feb. 28 against the Minnesota Golden Gophers , where UCLA fell 78–73. UCLA entered the game as a 1.5-point favorite, and on paper, the Bruins appeared to have the clear advantage.

Although UCLA managed to regain momentum afterward, that loss may still affect postseason seeding. It could ultimately be the difference between landing a six seed or an eight seed in the NCAA tournament. There is no telling where UCLA might have ended up in both the Big Ten and NCAA tournaments.

Dec 23, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts on the sidelines in the first half against the UC Riverside Highlanders at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Together, these losses highlight just how up-and-down the Bruins’ season has been. UCLA has some impressive wins on its résumé, but these defeats also show the rest of the nation that the team is vulnerable under pressure.