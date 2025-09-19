Martin Jarmond's Message to UCLA Players After Foster Firing
Letting go of a coach isn't easy. Letting go of a coach who was as beloved by players as UCLA's DeShaun Foster is even harder.
But a move had to be made. And on Sunday, following a 35-10 loss to New Mexico that marked the Bruins' third of the season, UCLA athletic director Martin Jarmond relieved Foster of his duties after 15 games at the helm.
It's evident the Bruins needed to go in a new direction, but that doesn't change the fact that Foster was admired by all of his players (and recruits).
Immediately following the dismissal, Jarmond called a meeting with UCLA players, explaining the move. Bruins veteran offensive lineman Garrett DiGiorgio, during Wednesday's media availability, detailed the meeting and what Jarmond told them.
"Mr. Jarmond. He came in, he showed respect to Foster and all his time that he's done here as a coach, a player," DiGiorgio said. "And I think his initial response to it was just trying to help us find that next step. Both him and Erin [Adkins, UCLA associate athletics director] came in and they're just trying to help us.
"We even had a meeting with the leadership council, some of the older guys on the team, to try to really sit down and focus on what is going on in the team and really work with Martin Jarmond and coach Skipper and Erin to really cut down on the things that we need to, and fix the things that we can."
Tim Skipper Introduces Himself to UCLA Faithful
Welcome to the Tim Skipper era, UCLA Bruins fans.
The former Fresno State interim head coach and UCLA special assistant to the head coach is replacing DeShaun Foster amid the Bruins' 0-3 start to the season.
During his first media availability on Wednesday, Skipper introduced himself and described his coaching style.
"That's a great question," Skipper said. "That is a great question, because, you know, you get, 'Oh, is he a players' coach?' And I really don't know what that means. But you get all those type of things.
"I'm going to tell you this: I'm tough, but I'm fair. And I coach with a lot of energy and pride. I care about what's happening. I'm all about the details. You take care of the little things, the big things will come. If you don't take care of the little things, the big things become problems. So, we're going to be detail-oriented. We're going to play fast. We're going to play hard. It's going to be a lot of love, but there's going to be a lot of tough love, too."
