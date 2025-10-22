All Bruins

UCLA Set to Host Four-Star Shooting Guard on Official Visit

UCLA and head coach Mick Cronin may be on the verge of landing their first 2026 commitment as they are set to host a four-star guard on an official visit on Wednesday.

Max Dorsey

Mar 8, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin (center) talks with guard Skyy Clark (55) and guard Lazar Stefanovic (10) in the second half against the Southern California Trojans at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Mar 8, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin (center) talks with guard Skyy Clark (55) and guard Lazar Stefanovic (10) in the second half against the Southern California Trojans at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

While UCLA has yet to land a commit in the 2026 recruiting cycle, that could change soon. On Wednesday, October 22, the Bruins and head coach Mick Cronin are set to host a four-star shooting guard and a top-65 player in the 2026 class on campus for an official visit (OV).

Who Is UCLA Hosting on an Official Visit?

UCLA will host Anthony Felesi, a four-star shooting guard from Utah Prep High School in Hurricane, Utah, for an OV on Wednesday. Rivals ranks the 6'5" guard as the No. 61 overall player in the 2026 cycle, the No. 14 shooting guard, and the No. 2 player from Utah.

The Bruins have been pursuing Felesi for a long time and have made significant progress throughout his recruitment. On October 16, the young shooting guard named UCLA among his top five schools alongside Pitt, San Diego State, BYU, and USC.

His trip to Westwood is the fourth OV he has scheduled for the fall. So far, he's traveled to Pittsburgh on September 9 for an OV with the Panthers, to San Diego on September 6 for an OV with the Aztecs, and to Los Angeles on September 13 for an OV with the Trojans.

According to Rivals' Joe Tipton, Felesi also plans to take one more OV with BYU sometime in mid-November. The visit will be crucial for UCLA, allowing them to pitch Felesi in person and show him what the Bruins can offer as a program.

Anthony Feles
Jan 4, 2025; Gilbert, AZ, USA; Utah Prep Academy guard Anthony Felesi (1) and guard John Southwick (5) against Faith Family Academy (TX) during the Hoophall West High School Invitational at Highland High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While his recruitment is highly competitive, UCLA sits in a solid spot. Rivals gives the Bruins the best chance to land Felesi at 24.9%. USC is a close second at 21.8% followed by San Diego State at 18.7%

While those numbers don't necessarily mean much, they are a solid indication of where UCLA stands in Felesi's recruitment and a positive sign for the Bruins.

UCLA basketbal
Mar 14, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Brandon Williams (5) and guard Jan Vide (27) box out Oregon Ducks forward Kwame Evans Jr. (10) during the first half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Cronin opted to use the transfer portal for his recruiting in the 2025 cycle and did not bring in a single high school commit. While transfers are undoubtedly impactful, UCLA needs some young talent, and Felesi would be a fantastic start to the Bruins' 2026 class.

While Felesi may not commit right after his OV with the Bruins, he should be making his decision fairly soon. The visit could prove to be a crucial factor in his choice, making Wednesday a massive day for Cronin and his staff.

Mar 19, 2025; Lexington, KY, USA; UCLA head coach Mick Cronin speaks with media during NCAA Tournament First Round Practice at Rupp Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images / Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Read more on UCLA football and their second season in the Big Ten here. While you're here, check out all things UCLA basketball and Mick Cronin improving the Bruins through the transfer portal here.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!

Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

feed

Published
Max Doresy
MAX DORSEY

Max Doresy serves as the Western United States College Recruiting Beat Writer On SI. He graduated from the prestigious Syracuse University – S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications. Before that, he worked for the Pro Football Network and was part of the recruiting department for Syracuse University's football program.