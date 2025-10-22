UCLA Set to Host Four-Star Shooting Guard on Official Visit
While UCLA has yet to land a commit in the 2026 recruiting cycle, that could change soon. On Wednesday, October 22, the Bruins and head coach Mick Cronin are set to host a four-star shooting guard and a top-65 player in the 2026 class on campus for an official visit (OV).
Who Is UCLA Hosting on an Official Visit?
UCLA will host Anthony Felesi, a four-star shooting guard from Utah Prep High School in Hurricane, Utah, for an OV on Wednesday. Rivals ranks the 6'5" guard as the No. 61 overall player in the 2026 cycle, the No. 14 shooting guard, and the No. 2 player from Utah.
The Bruins have been pursuing Felesi for a long time and have made significant progress throughout his recruitment. On October 16, the young shooting guard named UCLA among his top five schools alongside Pitt, San Diego State, BYU, and USC.
His trip to Westwood is the fourth OV he has scheduled for the fall. So far, he's traveled to Pittsburgh on September 9 for an OV with the Panthers, to San Diego on September 6 for an OV with the Aztecs, and to Los Angeles on September 13 for an OV with the Trojans.
According to Rivals' Joe Tipton, Felesi also plans to take one more OV with BYU sometime in mid-November. The visit will be crucial for UCLA, allowing them to pitch Felesi in person and show him what the Bruins can offer as a program.
While his recruitment is highly competitive, UCLA sits in a solid spot. Rivals gives the Bruins the best chance to land Felesi at 24.9%. USC is a close second at 21.8% followed by San Diego State at 18.7%
While those numbers don't necessarily mean much, they are a solid indication of where UCLA stands in Felesi's recruitment and a positive sign for the Bruins.
Cronin opted to use the transfer portal for his recruiting in the 2025 cycle and did not bring in a single high school commit. While transfers are undoubtedly impactful, UCLA needs some young talent, and Felesi would be a fantastic start to the Bruins' 2026 class.
While Felesi may not commit right after his OV with the Bruins, he should be making his decision fairly soon. The visit could prove to be a crucial factor in his choice, making Wednesday a massive day for Cronin and his staff.
Read more on UCLA football and their second season in the Big Ten here. While you're here, check out all things UCLA basketball and Mick Cronin improving the Bruins through the transfer portal here.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.