Four-Star Point Guard Includes UCLA in His Top Six

One of the top prospects in the 2026 class named the Bruins in his top six schools.

Max Dorsey

Dec 17, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; The UCLA Bruins logo at midcourt at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

After only using the transfer portal in the 2025 recruiting cycle, UCLA head coach Mick Cronin has made it a point to target multiple high school prospects on the 2026 recruiting trail.

While the Bruins are still awaiting their first 2026 commitment, they're in good standing with multiple prospects. One of those recruits is a four-star point guard who recently named UCLA one of his final six schools.

Mar 8, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin (center) talks with guard Skyy Clark (55) and guard Lazar Stefanovic (10) in the second half against the Southern California Trojans at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Which 2026 Four-Star Named UCLA in His Top 6?

Miles Sadler, a four-star point guard from CIA Bella Vista Prep in Glendale, Arizona, named UCLA in his top six schools on October 29.

Jan 3, 2025; Gilbert, AZ, USA; CIA Bella Vista (AZ) guard Miles Sadler (1) against Arizona Compass Prep during the Hoophall West High School Invitational at Highland High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Rivals' Joe Tipton announced Sadlers' top six on X, naming the Bruins alongside Tennessee, Oklahoma, USC, Maryland, and West Virginia.

The Bruins only recently entered Sadler's recruitment and still haven't officially extended him an offer. The 6'0" point guard told Tipton that while UCLA is new to his recruitment, they've already shown him a lot of love, which is why they made his final six schools. 

  • “They just recently hopped into the mix, but they’re being treated the same as everyone else for me," Sadler told Tipton. "They’ve already shown a lot of love, been to a couple of pro days, practices, and out to games too. So, seeing them as well is amazing. Most of them were here watching me, and two or three assistants even too.” 
UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) grabs a rebound Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, during the NCAA men’s basketball game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. / Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Adding Sadler to their 2026 class would be massive for UCLA. Rivals' industry rankings list him as the No. 30 overall player in the country, the No. 4 point guard prospect, and the No. 3 recruit out of Arizona.

As Sadler mentioned, the Bruins are pretty late into his recruitment, and other programs have a head start. Oklahoma, Tennessee, and West Virginia have already hosted him on official visits this fall. Cronin and his staff must push hard to get him on campus as soon as possible if they want to land him.

Oct 9, 2025; Rosemont, IL, USA; UCLA head coach Mick Cronin speaks during Big Ten Men’s Basketball Media Days at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Talia Sprague-Imagn Images / Talia Sprague-Imagn Images

As it stands today, Rivals currently gives the Sooners the best chance to land Sadler at 33%. Tennessee is a close second at 28.9%, and West Virginia is at 24.8%. While the Bruins aren't in a great spot, being named in his top six allows them to make up a lot of ground before he officially makes a decision.

