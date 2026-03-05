UCLA faced long odds in a top-10 matchup with No. 9 Nebraska on Tuesday night, yet it pulled off its third top-10 upset at home this season, showing the potential the team has when it plays up to its true capabilities. The only problem is that the same issues have held the Bruins back all season, leaving UCLA in a position where it needs to string together quality wins.

As they added one to their resume, head coach Mick Cronin couldn't help but notice there was a tangible example of what he's been asking from his team right in front of them, and the difference in the two squads comes down to specific minute details.

"I said to our team, 'Here's a team. Their record is what it is because of their attitude and effort and their commitment to doing the hard things,'" Cronin told media members postgame. "I was impressed with them [Nebraska]. Tonight, we were great. If we would just have their attitude, we would have their record. That's my opinion."

Carrying a Winning Attitude

Mar 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) drives to the basket as Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Braden Frager (5) tries to defend during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

That certainly explains some of the differences in the way the Bruins have played at home and on the road. UCLA is now 20-10 overall on the season, but the most concerning aspect is its record splits. The team is an impressive 17-1 at home, but when it comes to games outside of Pauley Pavilion, something changes.



"I think we've just got to take the attitude that we played with tonight, bottle it up, and keep it rolling," guard Eric Dailey Jr. said. "It's the end of the season, and obviously, we've been having the same problems that Coach has been saying. Tonight, this team looked different. The way we played tonight, if we can keep the same energy and attitude and the plays and the hustle, we'll be fine down the stretch."

UCLA is a combined 3-9 away from Los Angeles this season, including a 3-6 mark in true road games and a 1-6 mark outside the Pacific Time Zone. That's something they'll have to deal with after closing the regular season against USC on Saturday. The Big Ten Tournament is in Chicago (Central Time Zone), and an NCAA Tournament berth could place them anywhere.

"You can't make excuses on the road," Dailey Jr. added. "You've got to still win the games, and honestly, that's been difficult for us this year. But with that being said, we've got so much left. We've got so many games left. The season's not over with, so we've got to keep with this mindset. We're only as good as our last game, and this is the last one we played, so we keep this going."

That's been the challenge for UCLA this season. Now that it's seen a winning attitude firsthand several times, the question remains: Is this the moment it finally carries over and the Bruins put it all together?