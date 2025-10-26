UCLA Makes Final Two for 2026 Three-Star Prospect
UCLA and head coach Mick Cronin are still awaiting their first commitment of the 2026 cycle, but they've been pursuing multiple prospects in the class
One of those recruits is a three-star post prospect, and while the Bruins have yet to offer him officially, he recently named UCLA in his final two schools.
Which 2026 Three-Star Named UCLA in His Top 2?
Javonte Floyd, a three-star center/power forward prospect from Cedar Grove High School in Ellenwood, Georgia, named UCLA in his top two on October 24.
UCLA has yet to offer Floyd, but the Bruins have shown interest in the 6'9" 220-pound prospect, and are scheduled to host him on an official visit from November 4 to November 6.
Floyd shared his final two schools on X, naming UCLA alongside UAB and writing, "Top 2 Left!! Where’s My New Home?"
While UCLA hasn't yet offered Floyd, that could change when he visits Westwood in early November. Often, programs want to see a prospect in person and gauge who they are as a player and their personality before extending an offer.
With Cronin and his staff hosting him on an official visit soon and Floyd already naming UCLA among his top two, there's a strong chance that the Georgia native will commit to the Bruins shortly after the visit.
Floyd isn't a top-tier prospect in the 2026 cycle, but he's still a very talented player. 247Sports' composite rankings list him as the No. 173 overall player in the class, the No. 27 center prospect, and the No. 14 recruit from Georgia.
While the Bruins are in a solid spot to land Floyd, competing with UAB isn't as easy as it seems. Under head coach Alex Kennedy, the Blazers have won 20-plus games in five straight seasons and made it to two NCAA tournaments.
In addition to Kennedy's prowess as a coach and recruiter, Birmingham is much closer to Floyd's hometown of Ellenwood than Southern California, which will likely present a challenge for UCLA's recruitment of the young center.
If the Bruins want to land Flloyd, closing him during his official visit will be crucial for Cronin and the rest of UCLA's staff. If the visit goes well, the Bruins may land their first 2026 commit within the next month.
