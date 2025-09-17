WNBA Rookie Of The Year Joining UCLA WBB Staff
UCLA women's basketball is bolstering its Final Four staff by adding former Bruin hooper and 2021 WNBA Rookie of the Year Michaela Onyenwere as an assistant coach this season.
Onyenwere is a five-year WNBA veteran and just finished a season with the Chicago Sky. She averaged 5.8 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game in 42 appearances this season.
"What an honor it is to welcome Mic back to campus," said Cori Close, UCLA's women's basketball coach. "I'm excited to bring her on and use her incredible basketball mind. Our student-athletes have an amazing opportunity to learn a lot from a vet in the W – many of our players aspire to keep playing after they graduate here, so they can take full advantage of picking the mind of a seasoned pro. We're so lucky to have Michaela join our staff!"
Onyenwere was UCLA's fourth all-time leading scorer by the time she left Westwood. Her 1,888 total career points were coupled with 885 career rebounds, which was good for eighth in program history.
"I'm extremely honored to be back in Westwood as an assistant coach with the Bruins!" Onyenwere said. "To represent this program and university again fills my heart with joy – I'm so excited to be able to work with our student-athletes from this side of the bench. I truly believe we are building something special here, and I'm fully prepared to help mentor and equip our players so we can accomplish all of our goals this year. Go Bruins!"
UCLA Promotes Assistant Coach
Longtime UCLA Bruins women's basketball assistant coach Tony Newnan was promoted to be the team's associate head coach.
Newnan has been on the staff for each of Close's 14 seasons and will be replacing Shannon LeBeauf, who held the position since 2019 and departed from Westwood to join Rutgers.
"I am so grateful for Coach Tony," Close said in a statement. "He has been a linchpin of this program, an offensive guru and a master in the international recruiting game. Tony is invaluable - he's had a special way of coaching hearts each step of the way, so it was a no-brainer to promote Tony to associate head coach this summer. I am so proud of Tony and am excited to have him by my side in this position."
"Coach Tony is such a big part of our team and our team's success," Briuns guard Gabriela Jaquez. "His knowledge for the game has truly helped me grow as a basketball player. I am so thankful I get to learn from Coach Tony."
Newnan was most notably named the 2024-25 NCAA Division-I Assistant Coach of the Year by the Women's Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA)
Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!
Read more on UCLA football and their second season in the Big Ten here. While you're here, check out all things UCLA basketball and Mick Cronin improving the Bruins through the transfer portal here.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.