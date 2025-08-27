What Cronin Is Seeing in Donovan Dent During UCLA’s Summer
The UCLA Bruins men's basketball program held its first media availability of the season, and head coach Mick Cronin spoke to local media for nearly 20 minutes.
One of the hottest topics of the offseason, naturally, has been the addition of New Mexico transfer Donovan Dent -- a reigning All-American and Mountain West Player of the Year.
Cronin detailed what's stood out to him most about the dynamic quard throughout summer workouts.
"He shoots the ball way better than I thought he did," Cronin said. "But then, when you look at his numbers from last year, he shot it well last year. And that was the reason none of us recruited him coming out of high school. Nobody in the Pac-12 recruited him."
Apart from his shooting, Dent's ability to finish at the rim flashed as the media watched him practice.
"Well, it's sneaky," Cronin added. "Sneaky athletic. He's way more athletic. That I knew. He was always great at that."
After finishing their first season in the Big Ten Conference with a 23-11 record UCLA's trajectory is looking up for next season.
UCLA finished the season with the 164th overall offense with similar low rankings in field goal percentage, 3-point percentage and free throw shooting.
With Dent addressing a dire need for improvement offensively, the Bruins are primed to build off the momentum of their inaugural season in the Big Ten by proving to be a true contender in the college basketball stratosphere.
Cronin Says Dent Changes Everything
Cronin hasn't quite had a point guard of Dent's skill during his tenure as the Bruins' had coach, and he acknowledged that in a sit-down interview with CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein.
"Donovan Dent, let's just be [honest], he changes things," Cronin said. "He changes the world for your team offensively. You go into every game knowing that you have a guy that can just dominate on the offensive end. My challenge to him is consistency, work ethic, practice habits -- the things I think will get him to the NBA. ... He definitely changes the world when you have one of the best point guards in the country."
