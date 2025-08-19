‘No Question’: Cronin Admits UCLA Job Isn’t What It Once Was
The college basketball landscape has seen a seismic shift in recent years between the transfer portal and conference realignment. Few program leaders can adjust, and UCLA men's basketball coach Mick Cronin admits the Bruins' head coaching gig isn't the same as the one he took in 2019.
In a sit-down interview with CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, Cronin revealed that his position is undoubtedly a different job than just seven years ago.
"Oh, no question," Cronin said on whether there is a difference in the job. "I think that's fair to say, maybe for anybody. But, I would say the biggest change would be the conference. It's been a big challenge for a lot of teams when they've changed conferences. We're talking about some big-name teams that have really struggled. They lost their identity."
In a broader sense, UCLA has been one of the most successful schools athletically since moving to the Big Ten. The Bruins won seven Big Ten championships, 10 conference championships overall, and UCLA was the only school in the country to have both softball and baseball reach the College World Series and both men's and women's basketball reach the NCAA Tournament.
"A lot of us that have changed conferences have struggled," Cronin added. "At UCLA, we have great Olympic sports, as you know. A lot of our teams have won some Big Ten titles. But, in basketball and football, it's tough, so I think that's been the biggest change. Everybody has to go through the portal, the NIL and all that stuff."
Cronin has navigated all of those hurdles quite well. He landed the biggest transfer on the market this season, former New Mexico point guard Donovan Dent, and is looking to improve on what was a disappointing finish last season.
Rothstein Predicts UCLA's Starting Five
Cronin did one of the best jobs in college basketball at revamping his UCLA Bruins squad this offseason through the transfer portal.
Headlined by the addition of Dent, the Bruins are in a prime position to make a deep postseason run after losing in the second round of last season's NCAA Tournament to the Tennessee Volunteers.
Who will be leading UCLA? College basketball insider Jon Rothstein made a prediction of the Bruins' starting lineup ahead of the season:
G - Donovan Dent
G - Skyy Clark
C - Xavier Booker
F - Tyler Bilodeau
F - Eric Dailey
Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!
Read more on UCLA football and their momentous second season in the Big Ten and under DeShaun Foster here. While you're here, check out all things UCLA basketball and Mick Cronin improving the Bruins through the transfer portal here.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.