UCLA's Mick Cronin’s Message After Beating Washington

UCLA was able to turn things around after losing a really bad game to Cal. Here is what Mick Cronin said after the win.

The Bruins came out slow, falling behind 0-8 to start the game. However, they were really able to turn the game around and were eventually able to win 82-80. There were some kinks along the way, but overall a good win for the blue and gold.

Cronin on Hannes Steinbach

Dec 3, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin during the first half against the Washington Huskies at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Hannes Steinbach was easily the biggest factor in why this game was so close. He had an amazing 29 points and 10 rebounds, while shooting a very solid 11-12.

They got real players. They got a first-round draft pick. I've been doing this now. Guy's a first-round draft pick. Guy's got 29 and 10. Yeah, he's got 29 and 10 in 32 minutes. Three assists, one steal. So, great win for us. Obviously, we would like to put him away. Mick Cronin on Steinbach

Cronin on Eric Dailey Jr's Performance

Nov 18, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Sacramento State Hornets forward Shaqir O'Neal (8) defends UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

After a very solid showing against Cal, we expected Eric Dailey Jr to follow that up with another good outing against Washington. It was clear that this was not Dailey Jr's night; the only non-zero in his stat line tonight was the 16 minutes he played. This is what Cronin had to say about it:

Eric, foul trouble really took him out of the flow. You know, got his third immediately, got his fourth immediately. He's got to grow out of that because we really need him. So, basically, you're playing without Trent and Eric tonight, so too many minutes for some guys Mick Cronin on Eric Dailey Jr

Cronin on the Impressive Guard Play

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) dribbles the ball against Pepperdine Waves guard Aaron Clark (3) during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Both Skyy Clark and Donovan Dent had good outings against Washington . Clark was able to score 25, and Dent with 17. This is exactly the performance Cronin was hoping to get versus Washington.

Donnie [Donovan Dent] and Skyy [Skyy Clark] tonight played like real quarterbacks. So, not only did they score, but they got him [Tyler Bilodeau] the ball when we needed to get him the ball when he had the advantage. Mick Cronin on Guard Play

Mick Cronin on Donovan Dent's Early Struggles

Nov 18, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) is defended by Sacramento State Hornets guard Jahni Summers (4) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Something that has really hurt UCLA recently has been Donovan Dent's slow start. While he has been good in the playmaking department, his scoring has really hurt him this season. However, he did take a step in the right direction. Here is what Cronin had to say:

Yeah, he's digging himself out with effort and practice. You know, coming home, you know, so much expected of him then. And then getting an oblique injury at the same time gets a foot injury, gets off to a bad start, and feels the weight of the world on his shoulders. My job to help him through it....you just got to fight through it, buddy Mick Cronin on Donovan Dent

Nov 3, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin talks to guard Donovan Dent (2) during the second half against the Eastern Washington Eagles at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Overall, this was a pretty good press conference from a normally upset Mick Cronin . The key takeaway from this presser is that the Bruins have ways to go, but they are getting on the right path, and that is something to look forward to.

