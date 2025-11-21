Analyzing UCLA’s Outlook for the Upcoming Five-Game Slate
UCLA is officially 4-1 after their 79-48 dismantling of Sacramento State. Their only loss came from No.4 Arizona, a team that looks set on a National Title after beating No.3 UCONN in their last matchup.
This five-game stretch is certainly more competitive, especially with conference play on the horizon.
Game 6: vs Presbyterian Blue Hose (Nov. 21, Home)
UCLA is set to face off against Presbyterian (3-4), a team that UCLA should be able to beat with ease. But we have seen through the season that the Bruins tend to play down to their opponents' level, especially against weaker teams.
That being said, a player who can make things hard for the Bruins is forward Jonah Pierce, who has been excellent to start the season for the Blue Hose. Through his first seven games, Pierce is averaging 15 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks while shooting a great 57.5% from the field.
If UCLA can limit turnovers and slow down Pierce, this game should easily go UCLA's way. This is a game that UCLA must win, with tougher opponents coming up.
Prediction: 76-54 UCLA
Game 7: vs California Golden Bears (Nov. 25, Neutral Site)
The Bruins are off to the Chase Center in San Francisco, to take on the 4-1 (at time of article) California Golden Bears in the Empire Classic. This is one of UCLA's better opponents during this rough five-game stretch.
A player for Cal who can make this game difficult for the Bruins is Dai Dai Ames, the leading scorer for the Golden Bears at guard. So far, Ames is averaging 19.4 points, 2.2 rebounds while shooting an impressive 57.1% from the field.
Being one of UCLA's tougher opponents, they need to be cautious not to let this one get away from them. The matchup between Donovan Dent and Dai Dai Ames will be crucial in this one.
Prediction: 72-66 UCLA
Game 8: vs Washington Huskies (Dec. 3, Away)
UCLA's first conference game will be against Washington, which will also serve as UCLA's first test on the road. The Huskies have been very solid (4-1) to start this season and have a real shot at taking down the Bruins.
The biggest issues for the Bruins could be the hostile environment they are set to play in and star guard Wesley Yates III. Who, through the first five games for the Huskies, is averaging 16.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.3 steals while shooting a decent 44.4% from the field.
Mentioned previously, UCLA has struggled to be the better team throughout the season. With this being their first road game of the season, this game can easily go Washington's way in a shootout.
Prediction: 69-67 Washington
Game 9: vs Oregon (Dec.6, Home)
If the Bruins lose to Washington in the previous matchup, it can be assumed that the Bruins will also lose their ranking. This, in turn, means that UCLA will officially be in survival mode for the rest of the season, with hopes of a conference championship berth in the air.
To make matters worse for the Bruins, they will need to face off against star seven-foot center Nate Bittle, who has been terrorizing teams this season. During the Ducks' four-game win streak to start the season, Bittle has averaged 18.8 points and 9.8 rebounds while shooting a good 53.7% from the field.
UCLA should be able to win this in a convincing matter, fuel from the Washington loss as well as being back home should carry UCLA to a win here.
Prediction: 74-65 UCLA
Game 10: vs No.13 Gonzaga Bulldogs (Dec. 13, Neutral Site)
Easily, the Bruins' most difficult matchup of this stretch will be against No.13 Gonzaga in the Seattle Hoops Showdown. On paper, this game should go the Bulldogs' way, but the Washington loss is still fresh in the Bruins' minds, making this a very emotional matchup for the Bruins.
The biggest threat for UCLA in this matchup will be Graham Ike, a forward who has paved the path for Gonzaga's 5-0 start this season. Through the first five games of the season, Ike has averaged 17.7 points and 9.2 rebounds (career best), while shooting an excellent 58.5% from the field.
This game should go down to the wire, most likely being decided by the winner of the Graham Ike vs Eric Dailey Jr matchup. UCLA has a real chance of an upset, given that they are in survival mode after being shocked by Washington.
Prediction: 83-79 UCLA
UCLA should be able to come out of this stretch 4-1, with a loss coming from either Gonzaga or Washington. However, the matchups against Oregon or California could also become trouble for the Bruins. Meaning their ceiling realistically is 4-1, while their floor can easily be 2-3.
