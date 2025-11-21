All Bruins

Analyzing UCLA’s Outlook for the Upcoming Five-Game Slate

UCLA is 4-1, can they carry this momentum during their next five?

Andrew L. Ferguson Jr.

Nov 18, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) stops a shot by Sacramento State Hornets guard Prophet Johnson (16) during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Nov 18, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) stops a shot by Sacramento State Hornets guard Prophet Johnson (16) during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

UCLA is officially 4-1 after their 79-48 dismantling of Sacramento State. Their only loss came from No.4 Arizona, a team that looks set on a National Title after beating No.3 UCONN in their last matchup.

This five-game stretch is certainly more competitive, especially with conference play on the horizon.

Game 6: vs Presbyterian Blue Hose (Nov. 21, Home)

Presbyterian Blue Hose
Nov 12, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Presbyterian Blue Hose guard Carl Parrish (12) shoots over South Carolina Gamecocks guard Eli Ellis (15) in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images / Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

UCLA is set to face off against Presbyterian (3-4), a team that UCLA should be able to beat with ease. But we have seen through the season that the Bruins tend to play down to their opponents' level, especially against weaker teams.

That being said, a player who can make things hard for the Bruins is forward Jonah Pierce, who has been excellent to start the season for the Blue Hose. Through his first seven games, Pierce is averaging 15 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks while shooting a great 57.5% from the field.

Presbyterian Blue Hose
Nov 12, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Presbyterian Blue Hose forward Chidi Chiakwelu (6) dunks against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images / Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

If UCLA can limit turnovers and slow down Pierce, this game should easily go UCLA's way. This is a game that UCLA must win, with tougher opponents coming up.

Prediction: 76-54 UCLA

Game 7: vs California Golden Bears (Nov. 25, Neutral Site)

Ca
Nov 13, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; California Golden Bears guard Semetri Carr (3) brings the ball up court against Kansas State Wildcats guard C.J. Jones (3) during the second half at Bramlage Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images / Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

The Bruins are off to the Chase Center in San Francisco, to take on the 4-1 (at time of article) California Golden Bears in the Empire Classic. This is one of UCLA's better opponents during this rough five-game stretch.

A player for Cal who can make this game difficult for the Bruins is Dai Dai Ames, the leading scorer for the Golden Bears at guard. So far, Ames is averaging 19.4 points, 2.2 rebounds while shooting an impressive 57.1% from the field.

AME
Nov 13, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; California Golden Bears guard Dai Dai Ames (7) drives against Kansas State Wildcats guard C.J. Jones (3) during the second half at Bramlage Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images / Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

Being one of UCLA's tougher opponents, they need to be cautious not to let this one get away from them. The matchup between Donovan Dent and Dai Dai Ames will be crucial in this one.

Prediction: 72-66 UCLA

Game 8: vs Washington Huskies (Dec. 3, Away)

Huskie
Nov 9, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Washington Huskies forward Bryson Tucker (8) reacts to a call against the Baylor Bears during the first half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

UCLA's first conference game will be against Washington, which will also serve as UCLA's first test on the road. The Huskies have been very solid (4-1) to start this season and have a real shot at taking down the Bruins.

The biggest issues for the Bruins could be the hostile environment they are set to play in and star guard Wesley Yates III. Who, through the first five games for the Huskies, is averaging 16.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.3 steals while shooting a decent 44.4% from the field.

Huskie
Nov 9, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Dan Skillings Jr. (0) scores a layup against Washington Huskies forward Hannes Steinbach (6) during the second half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Mentioned previously, UCLA has struggled to be the better team throughout the season. With this being their first road game of the season, this game can easily go Washington's way in a shootout.

Prediction: 69-67 Washington

Game 9: vs Oregon (Dec.6, Home)

Orego
Oregon center Nate Bittle, left, and Oregon forward Kwame Evans Jr. celebrate with teammates as the Oregon Ducks host the South Dakota State Jackrabbits on Nov. 12, 2025, at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If the Bruins lose to Washington in the previous matchup, it can be assumed that the Bruins will also lose their ranking. This, in turn, means that UCLA will officially be in survival mode for the rest of the season, with hopes of a conference championship berth in the air.

To make matters worse for the Bruins, they will need to face off against star seven-foot center Nate Bittle, who has been terrorizing teams this season. During the Ducks' four-game win streak to start the season, Bittle has averaged 18.8 points and 9.8 rebounds while shooting a good 53.7% from the field.

Bittl
Oregon’s Nate Bittle celebrates a 3-point shot against Oregon State during the first half at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene Nov. 17, 2025. / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

UCLA should be able to win this in a convincing matter, fuel from the Washington loss as well as being back home should carry UCLA to a win here.

Prediction: 74-65 UCLA

Game 10: vs No.13 Gonzaga Bulldogs (Dec. 13, Neutral Site)

Zag
Nov 17, 2025; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Davis Fogle (4) shoots the ball against Southern Utah Thunderbirds guard Dylan Jones (20) in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images / James Snook-Imagn Images

Easily, the Bruins' most difficult matchup of this stretch will be against No.13 Gonzaga in the Seattle Hoops Showdown. On paper, this game should go the Bulldogs' way, but the Washington loss is still fresh in the Bruins' minds, making this a very emotional matchup for the Bruins.

The biggest threat for UCLA in this matchup will be Graham Ike, a forward who has paved the path for Gonzaga's 5-0 start this season. Through the first five games of the season, Ike has averaged 17.7 points and 9.2 rebounds (career best), while shooting an excellent 58.5% from the field.

ik
Nov 17, 2025; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Graham Ike (15) celebrates after a play against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images / James Snook-Imagn Images

This game should go down to the wire, most likely being decided by the winner of the Graham Ike vs Eric Dailey Jr matchup. UCLA has a real chance of an upset, given that they are in survival mode after being shocked by Washington.

Prediction: 83-79 UCLA

Mik
Mar 16, 2023; Sacramento, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mike Cronin reacts in the second half against the UNC Asheville Bulldogs at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

UCLA should be able to come out of this stretch 4-1, with a loss coming from either Gonzaga or Washington. However, the matchups against Oregon or California could also become trouble for the Bruins. Meaning their ceiling realistically is 4-1, while their floor can easily be 2-3.

