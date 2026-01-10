How Mick Cronin Is Going All-In on Defense
The Bruins defense has been their Achilles Heel this season, in turn this has caused UCLA's season to fall apart right infront of our eyes.
After dropping to the Badgers in what was supposed to be a bounce-back game for the Bruins, it is clear that they still have a long way to go until they become a formidable force in the Big Ten. And it starts with fixing the defense.
Mick Cronin's Message
Mick Cronin was asked what it would take for the Bruins to get things going on defense and return to the preseason expectations that Cronin set. It is clear that the Bruins' biggest issues and the biggest reasons for their shortcomings have been their defense. Here is what he said:
" Um, basically, nothing beside that I haven't said from day one. That just keeps continuing to show them that we will embrace becoming a good defensive team at all costs. So, at all costs. Whether it's we don't practice offense the rest of the year. Because we will not win giving up 45 and 42 in the first half of games. On the road in the Big Ten, you will know. So, oh. We have to do whatever we have to do, change defenses, change players. Change the way we practice, whatever has to happen for us to become a better defensive team."Mick Cronin
The Bruins this season have given up 70.0 points per game, this is not winning basketball by any measure. We have already seen Cronin make drastic changes to the lineup, and we can expect more if the defense does not improve.
The first change that Cronin has put in place has been the benching of Xavier Booker, the starting center at the beginning of the season. While not the whole problem, his inability to affect shots in the paint and rebounding inefficiencies allowed this to happen.
It will be interesting to see if this lineup change will help UCLA, as so far it hasn't from the Wisconsin game. Time will only tell if the other player will be able to make a significant impact defensively.
Moving forward, we should not see many lineup changes; however, we should see a different defensive system on the horizon. Whatever will save the season is a must, because as it stands right now, the Bruins are not equipped to make a deep run in March.
