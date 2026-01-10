How Mick Cronin Is Going All-In on Defense

The Bruins defense has been their Achilles Heel this season, in turn this has caused UCLA's season to fall apart right infront of our eyes.

After dropping to the Badgers in what was supposed to be a bounce-back game for the Bruins, it is clear that they still have a long way to go until they become a formidable force in the Big Ten. And it starts with fixing the defense.

Mick Cronin's Message

Dec 23, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts on the sidelines in the second half against the UC Riverside Highlanders at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Mick Cronin was asked what it would take for the Bruins to get things going on defense and return to the preseason expectations that Cronin set. It is clear that the Bruins' biggest issues and the biggest reasons for their shortcomings have been their defense. Here is what he said:

" Um, basically, nothing beside that I haven't said from day one. That just keeps continuing to show them that we will embrace becoming a good defensive team at all costs. So, at all costs. Whether it's we don't practice offense the rest of the year. Because we will not win giving up 45 and 42 in the first half of games. On the road in the Big Ten, you will know. So, oh. We have to do whatever we have to do, change defenses, change players. Change the way we practice, whatever has to happen for us to become a better defensive team." Mick Cronin

Jan 3, 2026; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts during the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

The Bruins this season have given up 70.0 points per game, this is not winning basketball by any measure. We have already seen Cronin make drastic changes to the lineup, and we can expect more if the defense does not improve.

The first change that Cronin has put in place has been the benching of Xavier Booker , the starting center at the beginning of the season. While not the whole problem, his inability to affect shots in the paint and rebounding inefficiencies allowed this to happen.

Dec 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Cal Poly Mustangs guard Kieran Elliott (4) looses control of the ball as he is defended by UCLA Bruins guard Eric Dailey Jr. (3) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

It will be interesting to see if this lineup change will help UCLA, as so far it hasn't from the Wisconsin game. Time will only tell if the other player will be able to make a significant impact defensively.

Dec 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts on the sideline during the second half against the Cal Poly Mustangs at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Moving forward, we should not see many lineup changes; however, we should see a different defensive system on the horizon. Whatever will save the season is a must, because as it stands right now, the Bruins are not equipped to make a deep run in March.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics! Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE .