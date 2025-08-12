Week 1 vs Utah a Revenge Game for UCLA Transfer WR
Did you know that UCLA transfer wide receiver Mikey Matthews had a stint with Utah before transferring to Cal?
Now, Matthews and the Bruins take on the Utes to open up their highly-anticipated 2025 season. And the junior slot receiver can't wait to take on some of his former teammates.
"I'm excited, man," Matthews said during Saturday's media availability. "Because it's the same defense, not the same offense. All my boys are over there, so I'm going to definitely text the group chat and let them know we're going to work them.
"Those are all my guys, though, so it's definitely going to be really fun playing against them, especially in the Rose Bowl, and I'm really excited."
In the 2023 college football season, Matthews played in all 12 games with the Utes as a 4-star freshman, starting in six of them. He caught 29 passes for 261 yards, returned 15 kicks for 309 yards and returned 17 punts for 75 yards.
Matthews comes in at the slot for UCLA and will be one of Nico Iamaleava's main targets all season.
Analyst Previews Utah
ESPN's Bill Connelly previewed the Utes ahead of the season. Here's what he had to say about the Bruins' Week 1 opponent.
"In May, I looked at three types of luck or fortune that could lead to a turnaround (good or bad) the following season and came up with ways to grade teams in each category. For turnovers luck, Utah ranked 121st nationally. For close-game fortune, the Utes ranked 99th. For lineup stability, they ranked 128th. Add those rankings together, and they were quite comfortably the least fortunate team in the power conferences, second worst among all FBS teams (ahead of only Florida Atlantic).
"Even with quarterback Cam Rising injured once again, they began the season 4-0, rising to 13th in SP+ with what ended up being their best defense in five years. But the hits kept coming: They ended up starting four different QBs at least once, along with 11 different receivers and tight ends and eight different linemen. The result: a collapse to 96th in offensive SP+ and a seven-game losing streak that included tight scores of 27-19, 13-7, 17-14, 22-21 and 31-28. They were 40th in SP+ but missed a bowl.
"Long story short: Kyle Whittingham's Utes are major turnaround candidates in 2025. But it will require a total offensive facelift to work out well. He hired creative offensive coordinator Jason Beck -- who led New Mexico's best offense in eight years in 2024 -- and brought in three new quarterbacks (including New Mexico's Devon Dampier), four running backs and six wide receivers. He didn't need to sign more than one lineman because last year's top six are all back, including All-America tackle Spencer Fano. Dampier is a dynamite rusher (1,187 pre-sack rushing yards and 19 TDs), and with backs such as Wayshawn Parker (Washington State) and NaQuari Rogers (UNM) and the aforementioned line, Utah should immediately have one of the best run games in the league. Passing? We'll see. Dampier is hit-or-miss, but Ryan Davis (UNM) and Larry Simmons (Southern Miss) could be play-action deep threats.
"Morgan Scalley's defense dealt with its own injury issues, with 22 guys starting at least once. But the Utes still finished sixth in success rate allowed (13th rushing, 10th passing), allowing some pretty costly big plays but playing mostly excellent ball. It was maybe Scalley's best coordinator performance to date.
"Only 10 of those 22 part- or full-time starters return, including only three of nine linemen. Whittingham went mostly young with his incoming transfers, and I'm not sure of the defensive end depth beyond star Logan Fano. But linebackers Lander Barton (12 run stops) and Levani Damuni (injured in 2024) are excellent, and junior corners Smith Snowden and Elijah Davis could be ready for star turns. Utah defenses are always solid, but to clear the bar that was set last year, quite a few new linemen will need to break through. I do figure there's some defensive regression coming, but offensive improvement could offset that. If that flips some close games, Utah will be a contender."
The Utes will be a formidable opponent to open the season, but a win against them could push UCLA to a 4-0 start, given their opponents the weeks following.
