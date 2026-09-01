UCLA's Most Likely Lead Three-Point Shooting Candidate in 2026-27

UCLA should have plenty of firepower in its roster heading into the 2026-27 season, particularly in the backcourt.

While we’ve discussed who could be the best defender for this Bruins team, there’s another important question to be answered on the offensive side of the court.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) shoots the ball in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Trent Perry and Jaylen Petty expected to take on significant roles this season, the Bruins should have no shortage of players able to create their own offense. However, when it comes to who can be the best shooter from beyond the arc, the answer still seems to be up in the air.

Jaylen Petty Is the Best Candidate

When you initially look at this UCLA roster, Jaylen Petty seems to have the strongest case. Petty enters his first season in Westwood after transferring from Texas Tech following his freshman year.

Mar 22, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Jaylen Petty (11) shoots the ball against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At Texas Tech, Petty showed he can be reliable from deep. He posted a 37.5% three-point percentage, which ranks roughly in the 76th percentile nationally among players with at least 30 attempts, per CBB Analytics.

The issue with Petty as a three-point shooter is consistency. Petty would go through ebbs and flows throughout the season. In some games, he would shoot as high as 70% from three on a great night and follow it up with a game where he shot below 30%.

Mar 7, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Jaylen Petty (11) dribbles the ball during the second half against the BYU Cougars at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A great example would be the NCAA Tournament. In Texas Tech’s first game against Akron, Petty ended the night shooting 5-for-7 (71.4%) from deep. In the Red Raiders' second-round game against Alabama, Petty shot 0-for-5 in the contest that ultimately sent them home.

Change in Responsibility for Petty

However, the biggest difference between this season and last was his role. Petty came off the bench for much of last season, while this season he’s expected to start for the Bruins.

Mar 20, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Jaylen Petty (11) shoots against Akron Zips forward Amani Lyles (0) in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That will give Petty more time to get into a groove and, hopefully, avoid the inconsistencies he showed last season. At Texas Tech, Petty also wasn’t one of the primary offensive options. Much of his production came later in the season once he had grown more comfortable and found his role within the team.

While newcomers Gunars Grinvalds and Nikola Kusturica can and will also contribute to three-point shooting, Petty has a chance to become the primary option from deep.

Mar 3, 2026; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Jaylen Petty (11) in the second half of the game against the TCU Horned Frogs at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Petty can simply maintain the ability he has to shoot from deep and hone in on producing at a more consistent rate, UCLA could have a dangerous deep shooter in their pocket.