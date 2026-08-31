One Thing That Could Make Xavier Booker UCLA's Best Defender
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We’ve touched on this UCLA offense quite a bit, but what about the other side of the court?
On the roster, Xavier Booker stands out as a player who could have a major impact for this team on the defensive side of the ball. While the combination of Nikola Kusturica, Jaylen Petty, and Trent Perry will handle scoring, Booker could find real value in becoming a reliable defender at the rim.
How Booker Can Take the Next Step This Season
At 6’11 Booker is the tallest player on this season's roster. That makes him an easy candidate to be a prolific rim defender on the team and, frankly, the other player who has a shot.
Among all Division I players who had 20 minutes or more per game, Booker ranked 17th overall in block percentage at 7.7%. His height and length make him a reliable defender around the rim.
However, what would make Booker even more vital would be if he could grab defensive boards at a higher rate. With the same guidelines (players with at least 20 minutes in D1 basketball), Booker only averaged a 14.1% defensive rebounding rate.
An even more interesting stat: when you filter the statistics to include only players equal to or shorter than Booker’s listed height of 6’11, he still ranks below ideal at 737th out of 2,052 players according to CBB Analytics, putting him in the 64th percentile in the country despite his size.
How These Numbers Can Help the Bruins
That rebounding number doesn’t necessarily mean Booker is a bad rebounder, but it does highlight an area that he could improve significantly, especially given his height. UCLA needs him to take advantage of his size and consistently end possessions with a rebound.
If Booker can become more aggressive on the defensive glass, he could pair that ability with his blocking prowess to become a very reliable defender for the Bruins. He already has the ability to alter shots around the basket, but he needs to take the next step and finish the possession.
He doesn’t necessarily need to become an elite rebounder overnight. Even a moderate improvement over the numbers from last season could be enough to make a difference for this UCLA frontcourt.
There is plenty of reason to believe Booker can make that jump. If he does, he can become a defensive anchor for this team, allowing the Bruins' backcourt to play more aggressively on the other end of the floor.
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Kade Nix is the UCLA Beat Writer On SI and a member of the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA). He specializes in college basketball coverage, with a statistical, analytics-driven approach to reporting, providing readers with in-depth analysis of recruiting, roster construction, player development, and the evolving college sports landscape.