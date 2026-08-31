One Thing That Could Make Xavier Booker UCLA's Best Defender

We’ve touched on this UCLA offense quite a bit, but what about the other side of the court?

On the roster, Xavier Booker stands out as a player who could have a major impact for this team on the defensive side of the ball. While the combination of Nikola Kusturica, Jaylen Petty , and Trent Perry will handle scoring, Booker could find real value in becoming a reliable defender at the rim.

How Booker Can Take the Next Step This Season

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins center Xavier Booker (1) shoots the ball against the UConn Huskies in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At 6’11 Booker is the tallest player on this season's roster. That makes him an easy candidate to be a prolific rim defender on the team and, frankly, the other player who has a shot.

Among all Division I players who had 20 minutes or more per game, Booker ranked 17th overall in block percentage at 7.7%. His height and length make him a reliable defender around the rim.

Michigan State forward Coen Carr (55) goes to the basket against UCLA center Xavier Booker (1) during the second half of Big Ten tournament quarterfinal at United Center in Chicago on Friday, March 13, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

However, what would make Booker even more vital would be if he could grab defensive boards at a higher rate. With the same guidelines (players with at least 20 minutes in D1 basketball), Booker only averaged a 14.1% defensive rebounding rate.

An even more interesting stat: when you filter the statistics to include only players equal to or shorter than Booker’s listed height of 6’11, he still ranks below ideal at 737th out of 2,052 players according to CBB Analytics , putting him in the 64th percentile in the country despite his size.

This is a graph featuring every player in Division 1 basketball who played at least 20 minutes per game and is listed at 6'11 and under.



The data point to look at here is #UCLA center Xavier Booker, who, despite being 6'11 and the tallest player on the graph, ranks in the 64th… pic.twitter.com/rTSIBKt2qN — Kade Nix (@bykadenix) August 31, 2026

How These Numbers Can Help the Bruins

That rebounding number doesn’t necessarily mean Booker is a bad rebounder, but it does highlight an area that he could improve significantly, especially given his height. UCLA needs him to take advantage of his size and consistently end possessions with a rebound.

If Booker can become more aggressive on the defensive glass, he could pair that ability with his blocking prowess to become a very reliable defender for the Bruins. He already has the ability to alter shots around the basket, but he needs to take the next step and finish the possession.

Mar 14, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins center Xavier Booker (1) reacts after making a three point basket against the Purdue Boilermakers during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He doesn’t necessarily need to become an elite rebounder overnight. Even a moderate improvement over the numbers from last season could be enough to make a difference for this UCLA frontcourt.

There is plenty of reason to believe Booker can make that jump. If he does, he can become a defensive anchor for this team, allowing the Bruins' backcourt to play more aggressively on the other end of the floor.