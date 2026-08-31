Why Eric Dailey Could Be UCLA's Most Important Frontcourt Player

We’ve already discussed the imbalance of talent for this UCLA team this season. I would wager that the Bruins' backcourt will be the strongest part of this roster and therefore will likely be the primary source of scoring next season.

Lots of Potential in the Backcourt

Trent Perry and Jaylen Petty head into this season both with untapped potential that is finally ready to break through. As Perry and Petty play complementary basketball, there’s a major role that the frontcourt will have in aiding those efforts, and Eric Dailey Jr. may be the Bruins' best bet.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) reacts against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mick Cronin and UCLA have seemingly elected to play some small-ball this season, which usually doesn’t bode well for the rebounding aspect of a team. The reason Dailey stands out is that he will likely be the most well-rounded piece of this frontcourt.

This season, he won’t have to be relied upon to be the primary scoring option, but he can still have a major impact in the rebounding and defending aspects of his game. All in all, he has the opportunity to be a perfect complementary piece to the backcourt duo of Petty and Perry.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) reacts against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last season, Dailey was the leading rebounder, averaging 5.8 rebounds per game, and started in 35 of the Bruins' 36 games. The expectation is that he will again be in the starting lineup, and his experience should give the Bruins a good, solid piece in the frontcourt.

Dailey won’t be able to fix the Bruins rebounding issues alone, but he could contribute greatly to an increase over last season. Dailey can rebound already at a respectable level, but focusing on excelling in that area could be monumental for this team.

Dailey's Versatility Can Be an Asset

Mar 13, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins center Xavier Booker (1) defends against Michigan State Spartans forward Jaxon Kohler (0) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Xavier Booker will hopefully look to provide interior paint production, Dailey’s versatility allows him to float around the floor, giving Cronin an interesting gadget player. Dailey could impact the Bruins in ways that may not show up on the box score, such as filling in gaps between responsibilities on the court.

The biggest thing that this team needs from Dailey is reliability and consistency. UCLA already has players capable of creating offense. Dailey’s flexibility can make him the Bruins' most important frontcourt piece and allow him to make the pieces of this team fit around him.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) reacts in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He doesn’t have to be the best player on the team, or even the best scorer in the frontcourt. Dailey gives Cronin a player who can adjust to both smaller, faster lineups and overwhelming physical lineups, which is an underrated skill for a frontcourt piece.