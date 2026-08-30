This UCLA Newcomer Could Emerge As Bruins’ Leading Scorer

There’s a lot of intrigue with this new roster for the Bruins, and high expectations surround UCLA entering Mick Cronin’s eighth season as head coach. One of his best additions this offseason was none other than Texas Tech transfer guard Jaylen Petty.

Among the newcomers on this UCLA basketball team, Jaylen Petty presents the greatest potential for the Bruins offensively. At Texas Tech, the role Petty played was a sort of limited look compared to what he’ll likely be asked to do for the Bruins.

How Petty Can Help UCLA

Mar 22, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Labaron Philon (0) dribbles the ball against Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Jaylen Petty (11) in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas Tech used Petty primarily as depth to begin the season, although his role increased once he showed his ability to give the Red Raiders a punch on offense.

He started 22 games for the Red Raiders, primarily towards the end of the season, as he really began to find his groove in the final stretch of games. In fact, his season-high 24 points came against Akron in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Mar 22, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Jaylen Petty (11) shoots over Alabama Crimson Tide guard Labaron Philon (0) in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With an entire offseason under his belt and a starting role waiting for him in Westwood, the potential Petty has is through the roof. A bit overshadowed by Christian Anderson last season at Tech, Petty will be one of the primary options to score for this Bruins team.

One of the best attributes Petty brings to UCLA is his ability to consistently deliver in big games. Against then-No. 7 Houston, Petty scored 20 points and shot 55.6% from three-point range on nine attempts. Later in the season, he once again stepped up against then-No. 6 Houston, scoring another 18 points while shooting 66.7 from three on six attempts.

Final Games at Texas Tech Foreshadow What’s To Come for UCLA

Mar 20, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Jaylen Petty (11) drives against Akron Zips guard Shammah Scott (1) and guard Sharron Young (3) in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Down the final stretch for the Red Raiders, Petty became an integral part of the offense, regularly scoring above double digits. If Petty can continue that foreshadowed growth and carry it into Westwood, he could very well be the leading scorer for this UCLA team.

His main point of attack last season was catching and shooting from deep, but he showed flashes of attacking the basket and creating shots for himself. I expect Mick Cronin to allow Petty to play to the heights of his offensive potential and showcase everything in his toolbox.

Mar 7, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Jaylen Petty (11) dribbles the ball during the first half against the BYU Cougars at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There’s a great chance we could see Petty as the leading scorer by the end of the season. He and Trent Perry in the backcourt will make an excellent duo, as they complement each other very well.