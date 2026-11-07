Bruins Nation Reacts to Nikola Kusturica’s Brilliant Performance over North Florida

Through two games of the college basketball season, UCLA looks like one of the best teams in the country. They followed up a wire-to-wire win over Arizona with a complete domination over North Florida in a game that actually started out interesting in the first handful of minutes.

North Florida actually hung with UCLA for quite a few minutes in the first half, but once UCLA dialed it up to spark a 35-2 (!) run to end the first twenty minutes, it was all UCLA from there.

Fans can take away quite a few things from the action, but freshman superstar Nikola Kusturica was the highlight of the night for the Bruins.

Nikola Kusturica’s First Half

UCLA’s Nikola Kusturica is the best prospect in the world. Even better than Duke’s Joaquim Boumjte Boumtje.



26 points on 9-for-9 shooting with five rebounds, three assists, two stocks and two dunks … in the first half. pic.twitter.com/SwRtPK4Tje — Isaac Trotter (@Isaac__Trotter) November 7, 2026

Kusturica had one of the best first halves I've seen in college basketball, with 26 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 blocks, and 1 steal, while shooting perfectly from the field, going 9-for-9 in the first 20 minutes.

Nikola Kusturica I was not familiar with your game — Jayden (@HoodiJay) November 7, 2026

Nikola Kusturica is a special talent — Bleek Griffin (@T_bleek) November 7, 2026

Fans were quick to chime in on X regarding the Serbian superstar's performance, and they're not shy about labeling him as the best player in the country. He has even gotten early looks as one of the best Bruins to ever be at the program. Considering UCLA's history, that is not by any means a small compliment.

I don't mean to sound hyperbolic based on two games of a 17 year old's freshman season, but Nikola Kusturica is fast rising up the list of best players I've personally seen at UCLA. — David Woods (@daviddavidwoods) November 7, 2026

UCLA freshman Nikola Kusturica has not missed a shot. The 17-year-old has 26 points in the first half. — Bill Madden (@maddenifico) November 7, 2026

UCLA Looks Like One of the Best Teams in the Country

The Bruins displayed their elite ability on both ends of the court, as the offense scored 114 points while shooting 54.3% from the field and 48.3% from deep.

UCLA might be REALLY, REALLY good.



Nikola Kusturica is REALLY, REALLY good.



Big fan of this UCLA team, and Kusturica in particular. He’s a 17-year-old, 6-foot-9 forward who will play two seasons in college, with a versatile skillset and an incredibly high level of skill for his… pic.twitter.com/c5irjbRPR5 — Sam Kayser (@KayserHoops) November 7, 2026

UCLA's defense also showed its elite ability as it held North Florida to just 20 points in the first half before ultimately taking its foot off the brake after gaining such a lead in the second.

Joe Philon Becoming a Star?

JoJo Philon and Nikola Kusturica might be the best freshmen duo in the nation — Barstool UCLA (@StoolWestwood) November 7, 2026

Along with Kusturica’s fantastic performance, freshman Joe Philon also seems to be an emerging star on this UCLA team. Coming off the bench, Philon has been a major spark for both the UCLA offense and defense, as he is a true all-around player, similar to Kusturica.

Philon with the corner three and he has 14 points on 5/5 shooting. I think we found another emerging star for UCLA. — Mike Regalado 🏀🏈🎧 (@MikeRegaladoLA) November 7, 2026

In 20 minutes, Philon put up 17 points on 85.7% shooting from the field, grabbed three rebounds, and five steals, thus highlighting his importance on both ends of the court. Fans made sure to give Philon his flowers as well, as he continues to be effective for UCLA.

joe philon is 3/3 from 3 tonight. Special player — Sidelines - UCLA Nation (@SSN_UCLANation) November 7, 2026

This UCLA team is special. Kusturica is a generational talent. I can’t believe he’s 17. Jaylen Petty is incredible too. Jojo Philon is the most underrated freshman in the country. Those additions. Wow. — John Smith (@JohnSmithrmj5) November 7, 2026

Overall, fans have every right to be excited about this team as they continue to dominate on both ends of the court, looking early like one of the best teams in the country.