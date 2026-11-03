Bruins Nation Reacts to Statement First Win Over Arizona
The Bruins may have just had the most impressive win in the opening, in the opening slate of college basketball with an 84-75 win over the No. 5 overall Arizona Wildcats. Fans across the internet had a lot to say about the Bruins, as they put college basketball on notice in night one.
Adjustments Needed for Kusturica
When you watch UCLA basketball, it's pretty easy to see why Nikola Kusturica is as highly touted as he is. The combination of athleticism, size, and length that he brings is rare enough to make his potential sky-high.
Though he didn't shoot the best or the most efficiently in the win over Arizona, when given time to adjust, it seems pretty clear that UCLA has something special in the 17-year-old. In his debut as a Bruin, Kusturica ended the night with 9 points, shooting 3-of-11 from the field, including a rough 0-for-5 from beyond the arc.
Fans across social media questioned the fact that Kusturica played nearly the entirety of the game with 39 minutes, despite shooting the ball so inefficiently. However, his defense stands out as the main culprit as to why it's very difficult to take him off the floor. The freshman had three blocks and two steals as he used his length to his advantage to create havoc on the defensive end of the floor.
Jaylen Petty Praise Begins
Another player who stood out was Texas Tech transfer Jaylen Petty, as he began the game with an electrifying three-for-three from beyond the arc. It's easy to see why Cronin elected to land Petty in the transfer portal, as he brings an immediate offensive punch for the Bruins.
Bruins fans all over X took notice of the sharp-shooting sophomore, not only with his offensive production, but also for his ability to be reliable on the defensive end as well. Petty's juice is infectious for this UCLA team, and he'll be a major impact player for UCLA moving forward.
UCLA Making Noise To Begin the Season
Most of all, the win over Arizona put UCLA in the direct spotlight in college basketball, as their statement win made them seem like a very real threat around the country. College basketball fans seemed to be surprised by UCLA's talent, and fans remained excited about what's to come for UCLA basketball.
While it was a fantastic opening win for the Bruins, there's still work to be done.
Kade Nix is the UCLA Beat Writer On SI and a member of the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA). He specializes in college basketball coverage, with a statistical, analytics-driven approach to reporting, providing readers with in-depth analysis of recruiting, roster construction, player development, and the evolving college sports landscape.