Bruins Nation Reacts to Statement First Win Over Arizona

The Bruins may have just had the most impressive win in the opening, in the opening slate of college basketball with an 84-75 win over the No. 5 overall Arizona Wildcats. Fans across the internet had a lot to say about the Bruins, as they put college basketball on notice in night one.

Adjustments Needed for Kusturica

When you watch UCLA basketball , it's pretty easy to see why Nikola Kusturica is as highly touted as he is. The combination of athleticism, size, and length that he brings is rare enough to make his potential sky-high.

Pretty easy to see a world where Kusturica is the best player in college basketball next year — Bryce Hendricks (@BryceHendrick14) November 3, 2026

Kusturica playing 39 minutes with 0 turnovers is absurd...especially against this opponent at 17 years of age #UCLA — Jason Fray (@_calcio23) November 3, 2026

Though he didn't shoot the best or the most efficiently in the win over Arizona, when given time to adjust, it seems pretty clear that UCLA has something special in the 17-year-old. In his debut as a Bruin, Kusturica ended the night with 9 points, shooting 3-of-11 from the field, including a rough 0-for-5 from beyond the arc.

Nikola Kusturica is going to be a problem — Austin Harvey (@AustinHarvey24) November 3, 2026

Fans across social media questioned the fact that Kusturica played nearly the entirety of the game with 39 minutes, despite shooting the ball so inefficiently. However, his defense stands out as the main culprit as to why it's very difficult to take him off the floor. The freshman had three blocks and two steals as he used his length to his advantage to create havoc on the defensive end of the floor.

Jaylen Petty Praise Begins

Jaylen Petty is gonna be a problem in march — 🪙 (@uwballknower) November 3, 2026

Another player who stood out was Texas Tech transfer Jaylen Petty , as he began the game with an electrifying three-for-three from beyond the arc. It's easy to see why Cronin elected to land Petty in the transfer portal, as he brings an immediate offensive punch for the Bruins.

Jaylen Petty is a bucket. I could watch his shoot all day long. The lift he gets on his shot is perfect. He’s going to explode at UCLA. — Sean Paul (@SeanPaulCBB) November 3, 2026

JAYLEN PETTY IS ON FIRE



3-3 FROM THREEEEE — Sidelines - UCLA Nation (@SSN_UCLANation) November 3, 2026

Bruins fans all over X took notice of the sharp-shooting sophomore, not only with his offensive production, but also for his ability to be reliable on the defensive end as well. Petty's juice is infectious for this UCLA team, and he'll be a major impact player for UCLA moving forward.

Jaylen Petty is balling. Offensively and Defensively. — UCLAJunkie (@UCLAJunkie) November 3, 2026

UCLA Making Noise To Begin the Season

UCLA smoking Arizona is a complete surprise to me. — Bevo (@Bevo10570) November 3, 2026

UCLA sports are so back. Wow — Noah (@NoahArdell) November 3, 2026

Most of all, the win over Arizona put UCLA in the direct spotlight in college basketball, as their statement win made them seem like a very real threat around the country. College basketball fans seemed to be surprised by UCLA's talent, and fans remained excited about what's to come for UCLA basketball.

UCLA looks real good! I love that no one is talking about them — GC (@Sheckdiesel) November 3, 2026

While it was a fantastic opening win for the Bruins, there's still work to be done.