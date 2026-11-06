UCLA Basketball Rotation Takeaways: Who Should Play More Minutes

UCLA had a nine-man rotation in their season opener against Arizona, and it’ll likely keep the same system headed into their second matchup against North Florida. If anything, the Bruins could add another member to the rotation and run ten players, as Filip Jovic returns to the floor.

In the game against Arizona, the minute allotment for some of the depth pieces stood out. There were three players in particular whom I was surprised didn’t see the court as much as their play suggested they should have.

Joe Philon

Gillion Academy Lions guard Aaron McGee (0) shoots the ball over Montverde Academy Eagles forward Joe Philon (1) during the third quarter of a City of Palms Classic Signature Series game at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Fla., on Friday, Dec. 19, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Freshman Joe Philon only played 12 minutes against Arizona, a mark that was lower than we initially guessed in the preseason. 15-18 minutes was the estimate for Philon, and his overall play suggests that he potentially had more to offer against the Wildcats.

Philon was perfect from the floor, shooting 3-for-3 on the night, and ended with seven points in the win. He also managed to make an impact in t he rebounding battle , an area where he will be crucial for this team moving forward. So far, Philon has shown the ability to be a true all-around player for the Bruins this season, and I would not be surprised to see his minutes rise as the season goes on. He clearly has the talent and the know-how to slide into any role on the floor and succeed quickly.

Sergej Macura

Mar 11, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Auburn Tigers guard Keyshawn Hall (7) strips the ball from Mississippi State Bulldogs forward Sergej Macura (11) during the second half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sergej Macura played exceptionally well in the limited time he saw on the court against Arizona. The reserve forward hadn’t seen much action at all in UCLA’s two preseason games, but due to Filip Jovic being out with an injury, it allowed Macura to get some valuable minutes.

Macura hit two huge threes in his limited minutes and proved to be a viable piece of UCLA's offense when he was on the floor. It's unclear whether he will remain on the court for any significant time moving forward as Jovic returns from injury.

Trent Perry

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) dribbles the ball against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Trent Perry's minutes were also interesting. In comparison to the rest of the UCLA starters, except Xavier Booker, Perry lacked minutes despite being one of the most important players on the court.

However you view Perry's importance, it seems clear that Perry must become a staple in late-game situations for the Bruins. From the free-throw line, Perry shot a perfect 11-for-11, which made it possible for UCLA to close out the game and defeat Arizona.

It will be interesting to see how Mick Cronin elects to distribute minutes as the season goes on, and whether things will change anytime soon.