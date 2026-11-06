3 Matchups That Will Decide UCLA’s Week 10 Game Against Minnesota

The Bruins have a tough road test standing in the way of a 9-0 record, and they'll need to add some more impressive wins to their resume if they want to bolster their chances of making the College Football Playoff as an at-large bid to end the season.

As the Bruins prepare to take on Minnesota in Minneapolis, here are the three key matchups that could impact the result.

Oct 31, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Bob Chesney takes a post game interview after defeating the Nevada Wolf Pack 27-0 at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wayne Knight vs. Minnesota’s Defensive Front

It's clear that teams have begun to plan entirely around Wayne Knight, as we haven't seen him as productive as we did in the first few games to begin the season.

That doesn't mean he hasn't been effective, and against Minnesota, it could be a good chance for him to return to that early-season production we saw, which was among the best in the country. Minnesota has been mediocre at stopping the run this season, as they rank ninth in the Big Ten in rushing yards allowed per game (126.1).

Drake Lindsey vs. UCLA’s Secondary

Indiana's Tobi Osunsanmi (12) and Stephen Daley (9) tackle Minnesota's Drake Lindsey (5) to seal the victory during the Indiana versus Minnesota football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

We all know how dominant UCLA's defense has been at taking the ball away this season, and the expectation is that things will not change against Minnesota.

Minnesota starting quarterback Drake Lindsey has thrown for 1,592 yards, 10 touchdowns, and six interceptions this season. UCLA’s defense is only allowing 173.5 passing yards per game, which ranks 15th nationally. If UCLA's secondary can continue to play at the level that we've seen in the past few weeks, it could be a tough day at the office for Lindsey.

If UCLA can get off to a hot start and force turnovers, it could give the Bruins' defense the momentum they need to rattle Lindsey and run away with the game.

UCLA’s Offensive Line vs. Minnesota’s Defensive Front

Oct 31, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Ty Dieffenbach (14) celebrates with offensive lineman Riley Robell (51) after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Nevada Wolf Pack at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Minnesota has quietly had one of the most disruptive defensive fronts in the country this season. Despite only having 17 sacks, which ranks seventh in the Big Ten, Minnesota has still been very disruptive.

They rank 10th in the country in havoc rate , which is the metric that measures the percentage of total defensive plays where a defense creates a negative action. Minnesota has a 20.2% havoc rate, and in comparison, UCLA's rate is 14.8%, ranking 54th in the country.

Ty Dieffenbach may already have his hands full with the noise that Minnesota's crowd will generate, and if Minnesota can generate pressure, it could be a factor in taking down the Bruins.