3 Early Concerns for UCLA Ahead of Road Trip to Minnesota

The Bruins are entering their toughest stretch of the schedule they've seen so far, and it starts with a crucial road matchup against a tough Minnesota team looking for an upset.

Minnesota is coming off a close loss to Indiana, as they have been able to play with some of the best in the Big Ten, and this matchup in Week 10 should be no different. As the Bruins begin the week in preparation for their Week 10 matchup, here are three potential concerns UCLA may enter the contest with.

Stadium Pulse

Oct 31, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Bob Chesney looks on before the game against the Nevada Wolf Pack at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bruins have had issues with starting strong on offense all season, and last week against Nevada was no exception. UCLA's offense looked sloppy in the first half and seemed to struggle to find any rhythm early on.

This has been a theme for the Bruins all season , and in a road environment that is sure to be hectic in Week 10, starting off on the right foot may be crucial for this team's success.

Ty Dieffenbach hasn't had to deal with a hectic road environment while passing at the volume we've seen the last three weeks, and that should certainly be the case against Minnesota on the road. Dieffenbach has passed at least 30 times in his first three starts, and if he allows the crowd to have an impact, it could put UCLA behind the eight ball to begin the game.

Red Zone Efficiency

Oct 31, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Ty Dieffenbach (14) calls a play during the fourth quarter against the Nevada Wolf Pack at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Part of the reason UCLA has had slower starts in the first few frames over the last couple of weeks has been their inability to fully capitalize on drives early.

There have been multiple scenarios in the past couple of games where UCLA had a clear opportunity in the red zone to take the lead early and go up with a touchdown lead.

Unfortunately, they have often been unable to capitalize with a touchdown and have ended up settling for field goals far too often. As they get into the harder stretch of the schedule, these next few teams may not be as forgiving as others have been.

Wayne Knight’s Production

Oct 31, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Ty Dieffenbach (14) hands off the ball to running back Wayne Knight (3) during the fourth quarter against the Nevada Wolf Pack at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's no secret that teams have begun to fix their game plan for UCLA around Wayne Knight.

After three straight 100-yard games with at least one score in early October and late September, Knight has gone three straight games now with under 60 yards rushing. In Knight's first four games of the season, he rushed for 445 yards and nine touchdowns. In his last four games, he's rushed for 235 yards and three touchdowns, a significant decrease compared to the production he was putting up at the beginning of the season.

Granted, as teams have more and more film on UCLA, it's evident that stopping Knight is key number one for most of these defenses. UCLA has also passed the ball much more often with Ty Dieffenbach at quarterback than they did with Nico Iamaleava. Minnesota has been mediocre at stopping the run, and if Knight can get back to the production we saw in the first half of the season, it could be the key to advancing to 9-0.