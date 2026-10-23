Bruin Nation Should Be Thrilled About Kusturica's Early Performance

It’s been an exciting offseason for Bruins fans, largely in part due to the talented roster that Mick Cronin and Co. assembled through the transfer portal and beyond.

Among the newcomers to Westwood, none stand out more than international phenom Nikola Kusturica. The 17-year-old Serbian star is already in conversations surrounding the first overall pick in the 2028 NBA Draft and has a minimum of two seasons left at UCLA.

Though it was an exhibition matchup, Kusturica’s debut on the floor in front of fans was highly anticipated by both Bruins fans and a broader national audience. From what we witnessed against Cal Baptist, it's safe to say that he did not disappoint.

Do-It-All Bruin

Excited for the CBB world to finally get to know Nikola Kusturica.



Had a blast watching him this summer with Serbia. Can do just about everything on the floor.



Truly think he has a chance to be a top 15 player in the country this year at UCLA. pic.twitter.com/W7ZiinUuVV — JPR (@Scouting_Col) October 22, 2026

The main thing that stood out from Kusturica's performance was that he truly can do just about everything on the floor. Not only that, but he's exceedingly talented at it all as well.

He made an immediate impact on the defensive end of the floor, where he used his length and size to get into passing lanes and pickpocket perimeter guards. We knew he would be a fantastic defensive player for the Bruins, but what we saw against Cal Baptist exceeded even my expectations. Kusturica ended the night with two blocks and five steals, further highlighting his defensive presence all over the floor.

Kusturica got tons of praise on a national level as well. Some X users even noted that he is currently the best prospect in the NBA's 2028 Draft Class. I know exhibition games often result in some pretty hefty overreactions, but there's a legitimate case that this claim could end up being true.

Nikola Kusturica might be a Cooper Flagg-caliber prospect



He’s the best prospect in 2028 at this point, in my opinion… even over Boumtje-Boumtje https://t.co/C5vXywPnZh — Wilder Adams (@whatsontapnba) October 22, 2026

Rebounding Presence + High Motor

One other thing that the analysts and fans both noticed was the high motor that Kusturica showed. It's clear he's being coached by Mick Cronin, and you could see him leave his mark on the 17-year-old in the exhibition match. Kusturica was all over the floor all night for the Bruins, looking to make plays in any way that he could, and he certainly succeeded in that quest.

Nikola Kusturica is all over the court making winning plays already for UCLA. Motor is always revving for the prized 17-year-old freshman. pic.twitter.com/KvbqAcDYxt — Isaac Trotter (@Isaac__Trotter) October 22, 2026

The Bruins are in for an exciting season with a very talented roster that surrounds the freshman phenom. Kusturica may be the most talented player on this UCLA roster, but Cronin has done an excellent job of putting pieces in place for this team to succeed in 2026-2027. Although it's just an exhibition match in October against Cal Baptist, this team has the framework and the talent to do special things in the Big Ten this season.