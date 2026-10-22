UCLA Basketball’s Biggest Winners in Exhibition vs. Cal Baptist

The Bruins looked even better than advertised against Cal Baptist in their first exhibition match of the season, and it looks like UCLA may be able to start this season off strong.

Multiple players had great showings in the 100-53 landslide win against the Lancers, but these three each have strong cases for the most impressive performance.

Eric Dailey Jr.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) shoots a free throw in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Eric Dailey Jr. showed he can be this team’s breakout star. The senior forward had an exceptional night on the offensive side of the court, scoring 25 total points, shooting 9-for-13 from the field, and making seven threes in the exhibition debut.

In addition to his scoring production , Dailey was efficient on the glass, grabbing seven rebounds and leading this UCLA team towards a landslide win. Dailey led the Bruins in scoring and will be a huge piece of the offensive production moving forward. It was impressive how versatile he plays, and it’s rare you see someone with his size and physicality also able to shoot lights out as he did.

Nikola Kusturica

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nikola Kusturica looks every bit worth the hype he’s garnered heading into the season. The freshman phenom will be highly effective on both ends of the court for the Bruins and will likely be the all-around best defender on this team. Cal Baptist isn’t the most formidable opponent, sure, but Kusturica played an exceptional defensive game all night long that will likely translate no matter the opponent.

Kusturica has a special knack for getting in passing lanes and using his length to disrupt the opposing offense on the perimeter. He had five steals and two blocks, further fueling the discussions surrounding his future as a first-round NBA Draft pick.

Azavier Robinson

Jan 31, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Georgetown Hoyas guard Malik Mack (2) shoots the ball past Butler Bulldogs guard Azavier Robinson (23) during the second half at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Butler transfer Azavier Robinson was an absolute pest all night on the defensive side of the ball. It’s very easy to see why Cronin targeted Robinson in the portal this past offseason, as he is very skilled as a perimeter defender. He ended the night with two steals and a block.

While making an impact on defense, Robinson also made a difference on the offensive side of the floor, scoring 10 points and shooting 4-for-9 from the field. He’ll be a guy whose playing time could very well increase as the season goes on, as long as he’s able to consistently perform, as we saw in the exhibition match.

Sure, it's only October, but the Bruins look like a scary team, and the potential they have should legitimately scare other Big Ten opponents.