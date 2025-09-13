3 Bold Observations From UCLA's Rock Bottom Loss to New Mexico
Ladies and gentlemen, we all might have just witnessed rock bottom.
The UCLA Bruins (0-3, 0-0 Big Ten) suffered quite possibly one of the most embarrassing losses in program history after losing 35-10 to New Mexico.
The Bruins have played one good half this season. The five others were full of paper-thin defense, inexcusable discipline and a completely mismanaged offense.
Foster may be running out of cards, but is it his fault his guys can't respect the players they're lining up across?
A lot of questions need to be answered. But, before that, let's go into our weekly three observations from yet another crushing loss.
1. DeShaun Foster Continuously Being Outcoached
Call it my naivete. Call it my inherent want to see the best in people. Call it what you want, but I'm sure I wasn't the only person who thought Foster could rise in year two.
Whether you're watching at home or in the Rose Bowl, you can always catch a regular blank stare on Foster's face when he's losing control of the game. Friday's blunder was yet another example of the opposing coach running circles around the Bruins' head man.
New Mexico head coach Jason Eck had a field day in Pasadena and Foster was left stunned. From a horribly mismanaged end of the first half to continuous disciplinary problems (which aren't entirely his fault), it's hard to imagine Foster being this bad.
2. Discipline, Discipline... Oh, False Start Before I Could Get The Third In
One step forward, 15 yards back.
UCLA left its second-half momentum in Las Vegas and, instead, brought its 14 penalty flags as a carry-on. The Bruins were, yet again, undisciplined, being called for 13 penalties that conceded 116 yards, just one penalty and 13 yards shy of last week's total.
Each false start, illegal formation or face mask came at the worst time. The Bruins couldn't catch a break and no one was to blame but themselves. At one point in the third quarter, UCLA gave the Lobos more yards on penalties than they had passed for.
What gives?
3. I Was Fooled
Each week, I try and pick out a positive aspect of a loss. This time, I simply can't.
I'm looking inward for this last observation. A brief period of self-reflection led me to realize that I'm perhaps too optimistic at times. It's OK for teams to be bad sometimes.
Going into the season, I predicted UCLA to finish the regular season 8-4 and ride off into the sunset with a bowl game appearance. The Bruins are one loss away from my projected loss total and haven't even started conference play.
What three weeks of this season made me realize is that catastrophes happen sometimes. And I'm OK with that.
*predicts UCLA to bounce back with a win over Northwestern in two weeks*
