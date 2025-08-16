All Bruins

Iamaleava Touted as One of College Football's Most Interesting People

The star UCLA quarterback has had eyes on him all offseason, and they'll only multiply when the season begins.

Connor Moreno

Jul 24, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images
Jul 24, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images / Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images
Star UCLA transfer quarterback Nico Iamaleava has been one of the hottest topics of conversation since shaking the college football landscape by leaving Tennessee and going to Westwood. Those eyes will only multiply once the season starts.

In fact, The Athletic's Joe Rexrode released a list of the 20 most interesting college football people for the 2025 season, and Iamaleava made the cut, along with the likes of Arch Manning, Bill Belichick and even Jon Gruden.

Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) throws during the second half of the College Football Playoff first round game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Dec. 22, 2024. Ohio State won 42-17. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Here's what Rexrode had to say about Iamaleava and why he is one of the most interesting quarterbacks in the sport this season:

"He’s been one of the most-watched players in the sport since the groundbreaking NIL deal that brought him to Tennessee. His first full season on the field was pretty good, not great, but then he didn’t have much great around him either. So whether Iamaleava’s camp was complaining more about a pay raise or about offensive roster support after the season, they handled things terribly, and he ended up in a worse situation. Of course, if his loss proves UCLA’s gain and he can give a jolt of life to a sluggish program while looking more like the NFL prospect he’s supposed to be, Iamaleavawill have Vol Twitter reeling."

Iamaleava's Journey to Westwood

Iamaleava made his way to the Bruins after a public dispute with the Volunteers over his name, image and likeness resulted in his departure. Iamaleava was at the wrong end of negative public discourse and is now one of the most polarizing college football talents ahead of the next season.

To amplify things, Iamaleava joins a revamped UCLA culture under DeShaun Foster ahead of their second season in the Big Ten Conference. Foster finished his debut coaching season with a 5-7 record but has since changed the trajectory of the program in his first full offseason, conjuring up UCLA's best recruiting class in over a decade.

This coming 2025 season, however, will be highlighted by Iamaleava. Despite the headlines, he had a standout freshman season with the Vols, leading them to a 10-3 record and their first College Football Playoff appearance. Naturally, the UCLA signal-caller is the Bruins' most sought-after prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Connor Moreno
CONNOR MORENO

Connor Moreno is an alumnus of Arizona State and New Mexico State. Before joining the On SI team, he covered the NBA's Phoenix Suns as a beat writer, and now he serves as our UCLA Bruins writer for SI.