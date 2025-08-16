Iamaleava Touted as One of College Football's Most Interesting People
Star UCLA transfer quarterback Nico Iamaleava has been one of the hottest topics of conversation since shaking the college football landscape by leaving Tennessee and going to Westwood. Those eyes will only multiply once the season starts.
In fact, The Athletic's Joe Rexrode released a list of the 20 most interesting college football people for the 2025 season, and Iamaleava made the cut, along with the likes of Arch Manning, Bill Belichick and even Jon Gruden.
Here's what Rexrode had to say about Iamaleava and why he is one of the most interesting quarterbacks in the sport this season:
"He’s been one of the most-watched players in the sport since the groundbreaking NIL deal that brought him to Tennessee. His first full season on the field was pretty good, not great, but then he didn’t have much great around him either. So whether Iamaleava’s camp was complaining more about a pay raise or about offensive roster support after the season, they handled things terribly, and he ended up in a worse situation. Of course, if his loss proves UCLA’s gain and he can give a jolt of life to a sluggish program while looking more like the NFL prospect he’s supposed to be, Iamaleavawill have Vol Twitter reeling."
Iamaleava's Journey to Westwood
Iamaleava made his way to the Bruins after a public dispute with the Volunteers over his name, image and likeness resulted in his departure. Iamaleava was at the wrong end of negative public discourse and is now one of the most polarizing college football talents ahead of the next season.
To amplify things, Iamaleava joins a revamped UCLA culture under DeShaun Foster ahead of their second season in the Big Ten Conference. Foster finished his debut coaching season with a 5-7 record but has since changed the trajectory of the program in his first full offseason, conjuring up UCLA's best recruiting class in over a decade.
This coming 2025 season, however, will be highlighted by Iamaleava. Despite the headlines, he had a standout freshman season with the Vols, leading them to a 10-3 record and their first College Football Playoff appearance. Naturally, the UCLA signal-caller is the Bruins' most sought-after prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft.
