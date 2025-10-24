Nico Iamaleava, Fernando Mendoza Set Stage for Big Game Showdown
The UCLA Bruins (3-4, 3-1 Big Ten) are putting even the biggest coaches and best college football teams on notice amid a 3-0 turnaround, which culminated after a gritty 20-17 win over Maryland this Saturday.
Up next, Tim Skipper and his Bruins have a FOX Big Noon Kickoff clash with the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers, who employ arguably the best coach and quarterback in the nation -- Curt Cignetti and Fernando Mendoza.
The big stage matchup between Nico Iamaleava and Mendoza is sure to entertain. As we get into our weekly game previews, let's break down the matchup under center.
Season Stats
Nico Iamaleava:
- 1,355 passing yards
- 135-207 pass comp/attempt
- 65.2% completion
- 10 TD
- 5 INT
- 16 sacks
- 131.3 passer rating
- 64.1 ESPN QBR
- 360 rushing yards
- 74 carries
- 4.9 average rush yards
- 4 TD
Fernando Mendoza:
- 1,755 passing yards
- 133-181 pass comp/attempt
- 73.5% completion
- 21 TD
- 2 INT
- 6 sacks
- 191.0 passer rating
- 87.6 ESPN QBR
- 151 rushing yards
- 41 carries
- 3.7 average rush yards
- 2 TD
Last Game
Nico Iamaleava vs. Maryland (20-17, W):
- 221 passing yards
- 21-35 pass comp/attempt
- 60.0% completion
- 1 TD
- 2 INT
- 2 sacks
- 111.0 passer rating
- 51.2 ESPN QBR
- 25 rushing yards
- 8 carries
- 3.1 average rush yards
- 0 TD
Fernando Mendoza vs. Michigan State (38-13, W):
- 332 passing yards
- 24-28 pass comp/attempt
- 85.7% completion
- 4 TD
- 0 INT
- 0 sack
- 232.5 passer rating
- 97.1 ESPN QBR
- 18 rushing yards
- 5 carries
- 3.6 average rush yards
- 0 TD
UCLA DC Breaks Down Pivotal Matchup With Indiana
Kevin Coyle, UCLA's senior defensive analyst, has done a tremendous job turning around what was once one of the worst defenses in college football. And on Wednesday, he spoke at length about the challenges that Indiana presents.
- "This is a really impressive, well-coached football team," Coyle said during his first media availability since joining UCLA. "They're old school, which I like because that's kind of what I am. But they play the game the way it's supposed to be played. They don't make mistakes. They don't try to trick you necessarily.
- "They're going to outexecute people. They protect the football. Players play extremely hard. You can tell how well-coached they are. They stay ahead of the chains on offense as good as I think anybody I can recall in recent years... They want to run the football. They want to control the clock. They got a quarterback that doesn't make any mistakes. They protect the passer.
- "The running backs run hard. Physical guys. Receivers have the ability to turn short passes into explosive plays. So, we're going to have to play clearly better than we have played up to this point to be able to slow them down. But we're looking forward to the challenge and we're having a great week of preparation, so we'll give it our best swing."
According to ESPN's FPI, Indiana is the seventh-best offense in all of college football with an efficiency rating of 84.2. UCLA's defense is ranked 86th in the nation with a rating of 46.1, but the numbers may be skewed, taking into account the dreadful start to the season.
The Bruins take on the Hoosiers in front of a national stage on Saturday, kicking off in Bloomington at 12 p.m. ET on FOX's Big Noon Saturday. UCLA is a winner of three straight games under interim head coach Tim Skipper, and Indiana houses arguably the nation's best coach in Curt Cignetti.
