UCLA’s Nico Iamaleava Voices Frustration With Costly Errors
Nico Iamaleava's early UCLA Bruins tenure has gone almost entirely opposite of how he and many fans hoped it would when he transferred in from Tennessee.
Down to 0-4 (0-1 in the Big Ten) after an abysmal 17-14 loss to Northwestern on Saturday, many, if not all, of the Bruins' losses have been self-inflicted (except their 43-10 shellacking against Utah).
Defensive shortcomings, penalties and quarterback pressure have been the two glaring issues in UCLA's early season. The offensive penalties especially come at crucial times in Bruins' drives, just as Iamaleava and his offense are starting to capture any momentum.
In UCLA's last drive on Saturday, while down three against to Wildcats, Iamaleava rushed for four yards, then threw for nine, and then was sacked for seven, then an offensive false start was called for five, leaving the Bruins with no time left to do anything.
“First half started off slow with penalties on both sides of the ball," Iamaleava said postgame. "It didn’t help us out at all. In critical moments we had penalties. It’s getting to a point where I’m repeating myself every week. We’ve got to fix it. It’s on the players. It’s on our discipline. We’ve got to rely on that in critical moments.”
The Bruins' remaining schedule is only going to get more difficult. Northwestern was one of, if not the only chance to notch a win on the season.
How Much Blame Does Iamaleava Deserve?
UCLA's offense has been one of the toughest watches all season, and part of it is because Nico Iamaleava has simply underperformed. But how much of it is really his fault?
For starters, the star quarterback can't go more than two snaps without being pressured. The offensive line remains abysmal -- not to mention the frequent false start penalties at crucial, momentous points in offensive drives.
UCLA receivers often fail to create separation, leaving Iamaleava to have to scramble for anything, and by that point, the opposing defense already has him surrounded.
I will say this, though, Iamaleava simply hasn't been as good as advertised. He often over- and under-throws open receivers, makes the wrong read on RPOs, or will completely avoid a checkdown to rush for a handful of yards.
He doesn't deserve all the blame, but he certainly hasn't been the perfect quarterback.
