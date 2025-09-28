What Nico Iamaleava Said After UCLA's 17-14 Loss to Northwestern
The UCLA Bruins' (0-4, 0-1 Big Ten) season outlook is looking a lot less promising after their 17-14 loss to Northwestern on Saturday.
This game wasn't only the Bruins' Big Ten Conference opener, it was Tim Skipper's debut as UCLA's interim head coach.
Iamaleava had a decent game, finishing with 180 yards and a passing touchdown on 19-of-27 passing completions. He also led the Bruins on the ground with 65 rushing yards on 14 attempts.
Here's what the Bruins' star quarterback had to say after the game.
On more self-inflicted wounds
“First half started off slow with penalties on both sides of the ball. It didn’t help us out at all. In critical moments we had penalties. It’s getting to a point where I’m repeating myself every week. We’ve got to fix it. It’s on the players. It’s on our discipline. We’ve got to rely on that in critical moments.”
On if the team’s second half rally is something to build off of
“I think that’s the same thing every week. We’re rallying back in the second half of every game. The message in the room is to ‘start fast’ and we’re not doing that at a high level right now.”
On getting the run game going
“We just need to execute up front. Know who our keys and who our reads are. Really just execute up front.”
On getting Rico Flores Jr. back from injury
“It was great having Rico back, man. He’s a big time playmaker for us. I’m excited he’s back working for us.”
On the changes interim head coach Tim Skipper made
“Not too many changes. I just think Coach Skipper bringing great energy. With all the stuff going around the team, you can lose focus on what the main goal is. I think Coach Skipper just came in re-emphasizing the message. We’re still playing for Coach Fos at the end of the day, too.
