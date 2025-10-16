How UCLA's Nico Iamaleava Stacks Up Against Heisman Favorites
Midway through the college football season, Nico Iamaleava and the UCLA Bruins (2-4, 2-1 Big Ten) have endured one of the biggest turnarounds in the sport.
So much so that the redshirt sophomore signal-caller started to quietly gain some Heisman Trophy traction following consecutive weeks of staunch performances.
Iamaleava's chances of winning the award are from a reality, considering the start of the season he and the Bruins had, but I thought it would be interesting to see how he's stacked up statistically with a few of the favorites to win the award at the halfway point of the season -- Carson Beck, Ty Simpson and Fernando Mendoza.
Iamaleava Compared To The Favorites
Total Yards:
- Iamaleava: 1,469
- Beck: 1,231
- Simpson: 1,736
- Mendoza: 1,556
Total Touchdowns:
- Iamaleava: 13
- Beck: 12
- Simpson: 18
- Mendoza: 19
Record:
- Iamaleava: 2-4 (2-1 Big Ten)
- Beck: 5-0 (1-0 ACC)
- Simpson: 5-1 (3-0 SEC)
- Mendoza: 6-0 (3-0 Big Ten)
Passing Yards:
- Iamaleava: 1,134
- Beck: 1,231
- Simpson: 1,678
- Mendoza: 1,423
Passing Completion/Attempts:
- Iamaleava: 114/172 (66.3%)
- Beck: 102/139 (73.4%)
- Simpson: 134/189 (70.9%)
- Mendoza: 109/153 (71.2%)
Passing Touchdowns:
- Iamaleava: 9
- Beck: 11
- Simpson: 16
- Mendoza: 17
Interceptions:
- Iamaleava: 3
- Beck: 3
- Simpson: 1
- Mendoza: 2
Sacks:
- Iamaleava: 14
- Beck: 4
- Simpson: 12
- Mendoza: 6
Passer Rating:
- Iamaleava: 135.4
- Beck: 168.5
- Simpson: 172.4
- Mendoza: 183.4
ESPN QBR:
- Iamaleava: 68.3
- Beck: 85.0
- Simpson: 81.5
- Mendoza: 84.6
Rushing Yards:
- Iamaleava: 335
- Beck: 18
- Simpson: 58
- Mendoza: 133
Carries:
- Iamaleava: 66
- Beck: 13
- Simpson: 40
- Mendoza: 36
Yards Per Rush:
- Iamaleava: 5.1
- Beck: 1.4
- Simpson: 1.5
- Mendoza: 3.7
Rushing Touchdowns:
- Iamaleava: 4
- Beck: 1
- Simpson: 2
- Mendoza: 2
When you take a look at the numbers, it's evident that Iamaleava is further from the favorites than narratives would apply.
Iamaleava Garnering Heisman Trophy Consideration
Nico Iamaleava has been slowly quieting many of his doubters over the course of the last two weeks, leading the UCLA Bruins to two quality, season-changing wins.
The redshirt sophomore was underperforming to start the season, but his incremental improvement -- along with some shakeup in the Bruins' coaching staff -- brought him to Saturday's dominant win over Michigan State.
ESPN's Bill Connelly has been uniquely tracking Heisman Trophy candidates, and Iamaleava has garnered some consideration from the analytical wiz.
Connelly has been using an F-1-esque weekly scoring system to rank Heisman candidates throughout the season. The Bruins' signal-caller is tied for seventh on the leaderboard.
Connelly's Ranking:
1. Ty Simpson, Alabama
2. Tayken Green, Arkansas
3. Demond Williams, Washington
4. Luke Altmyer, Illinois
5. Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss
6. Jayden Maiava, USC
T-7. Jonah Coleman, Washington
T-7. Nico Iamaleava, UCLA
T-7. Fernando Mendoza, Indiana
T-7. Diego Pavia, Purdue
T-7. Sawyer Robinson, Baylor
