How Nico Iamaleava Pushed Tim Skipper's In-Season UCLA Turnaround
Tim Skipper's turnaround of the UCLA Bruins wasn't all a one-man job.
Amid everyone who's stepped up as the Bruins lost three coaches in a 0-4 start, it was Skipper's star quarterback, Nico Iamaleava, who took his leadership role to a new level.
It wasn't just the redshirt sophomore's on-field production. In their stunning 42-37 win over No. 7 Penn State, Iamaleava finished with 294 total yards and five total touchdowns, a performance that landed him AP Player of the Week and Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week honors. It was his role in the locker room.
"He's a natural born leader," Skipper said during Monday's media availability. "He was our top vote-getter when we voted for captains, he was. All that stuff doesn't really matter when you get there. It's what you're doing while you're there. He's, from day one, been a vocal guy. People look up to him. He's not afraid to voice his opinions. He's not afraid to talk to the team. And I think that's been huge.
"As far as helping me; as many leaders that we have, and eyes when I'm not around, the better we're going to be. And he's definitely one of those guys that makes sure the locker room is the way it's supposed to be. He makes sure we're practicing the way we're supposed to be... He helps me on things that I don't even realize he's helping me with."
Regardless of the Bruins' record when the season ends, if Iamaleava can build off his Week 6 masterclass against the Nittany Lions, his future at the next level may grow even more likely.
Nico Iamaleava’s Week 6 Showing Shakes Up NFL Draft Outlook
Iamaleava had one of the best games of his career. Before the win, his season — along with UCLA's — was looking bleak. After the upset, conversations around Iamaleava's draft stock are starting to pick up more speed.
ESPN tackled some draft stock risers and fallers following week 6 of the season, and Iamaleava, of course, was the headliner. Here's what the national media conglomerate had to say about the Bruins' signal-caller:
"Iamaleava had a rough start to the season. Though his first four games, the Tennessee transfer ranked 78th in QBR in the country (54.4). Then Saturday, against by far the team's best opponent of the season, Iamaleava looked like a different quarterback (97.4 QBR). He finished 17-of-24 for 166 passing yards and two touchdown passes, and Iamaleava made multiple impressive throws against the stingy Nittany Lions defense. His rushing ability was the real separator between the first four games and Week 6, though. Iamaleava kept drives alive with his legs, generating explosive plays and ultimately gaining another 128 yards and three more scores on the ground (16 carries).
"So what does it all mean for his draft stock? At 6-foot-6 and 215 pounds, Iamaleava has dual-threat traits and a big arm, but he needs time. He's still just a redshirt sophomore. He has 19 career starts, and he is still inconsistent with accuracy and decision-making. I don't expect Iamaleava to declare for the 2026 draft. I'd put him in the Day 3 conversation right now for next year, but it makes sense for him to keep developing before entering the 2027 or even 2028 class."
