Why This Is Iamaleava's Best Shot Yet at UCLA

When Nico Iamaleava arrived in the world of college football, he came with some of the highest expectations of any player we’ve seen in recent memory.

In a high school recruiting class featuring players such as Arch Manning and Dante Moore, it’s hard not to compare the quarterbacks in such a talented class.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) throws the ball during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Iamaleava possessed every trait that made him an elite prospect. An elite arm, athleticism, and the ability to be a dual threat gave him major expectations in his early seasons of college football.

What Does Nico Have Left in the Tank?

It’s hard to tell this far in if we have seen the best Nico has to offer. In his second season at Tennessee, he passed for 2,616 yards on 334 attempts with 19 touchdowns and five interceptions, while leading Tennessee to a College Football Playoff berth, where they lost to the eventual National Champion, Ohio State.

Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) throws during the second half of the College Football Playoff first round game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Dec. 22, 2024. Ohio State won 42-17. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While it was clear Iamaleava had the talent to be great, inconsistencies hindered his ability to prove it week in and week out. With the team he’s being set up with at UCLA, it’s possible we could finally see his best college football season yet.

Upgrade in Talent From Last Season

Bob Chesney brought over all the talent he could from James Madison, and plenty of it will benefit Iamaleava. Standout running back Wayne Knight should open up the rushing game greatly, allowing Iamaleava to play more freely.

Michigan State's Wayne Matthews III, right, tackles UCLA's Nico Iamaleava during the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Another JMU transfer, Landon Ellis, comes to UCLA after a season putting up 624 yards and five touchdowns, giving Iamaleava another target on the offensive side of the ball.

While last year may not have been a great reflection of what Iamaleava can do, we can’t totally blame him. UCLA was a wreck last year, and asking a quarterback to perform with the roster they had and a head coaching change mid-season is essentially a setup for failure.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bob Chesney brings his offensive attack to Westwood, where Iamaleava will no doubt play a major part in both the air and ground attacks. Expect Chesney to lean into the dual-threat ability Iamaleava brings to the table, as UCLA failed to do last season.

With a phenomenal offensive-minded head coach, a more than competent running game, and an upgrade in weapons in the receiver room, all signs are pointing towards Iamaleava having a massive jump in production with the Bruins compared to last season.