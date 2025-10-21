Two UCLA Players Generating Transfer Portal Buzz
To the surprise of many, the UCLA Bruins didn't lose a single player during the 30-day transfer window they were afforded following the dismissal of DeShaun Foster over a month ago.
Not only is that an indictment on the culture that interim head coach Tim Skipper was able to create amid a rough time in Westwood, it shows their commitment to keeping talent at all costs. Two names stand out as players the Bruins should aim at keeping at all costs -- quarterback Nico Iamaleava and cornerback Rodrick Pleasant.
Both players transferred in and are providing some of the most impact as Skipper and UCLA turn the season around.
The Athletic's Antonio Morales and Sam Khan Jr. took a look at some of the early impact transfers and what may be in store for them when the window opens again in the winter. Pleasant and Iamaleava were two names that came up.
Pleasant Has Payed Off:
The writers highlighted the junior transfer as a player that UCLA got right this season.
"The former Oregon defensive back has been a solid presence in the Bruins’ secondary, with a team-high four pass breakups and 1.5 tackles for loss."
Iamaleava's Uncertain Future:
Then, they moved on to the Bruins' signal-caller, who, despite a rough start to the season, has turned things around for the better.
- "At Big Ten media days, UCLA QB Nico Iamaleava (five-star in 2023) said he’d jump to the NFL if he had a productive season with the Bruins. He got off to a brutal start but has been outstanding the past two weeks in wins over Penn State and Michigan State."
- "Will this continue and lead to an early declaration for the NFL Draft? If he stays in college, will he stick with UCLA and its new coach or look for another opportunity elsewhere?"
Regardless of what the two impact players and many of their teammates decide to do, Skipper and Jerry Neuheisel have already made it hard for each and every player who had the choice to leave.
