Nico Iamaleava Opens Up on Stress of UCLA Season
Nico Iamaleava has never been in this position before.
The UCLA Bruins are 0-3 despite an offseason filled with anticipation, led by the transfer of Iamaleava.
Ahead of their first game of Big Ten play against Northwestern on Saturday, Iamaleava talked about how stressful this season has been to him and how he's evaluated himself thus far.
"Yes, in some ways, you got to move on, though," Iamaleava said Wednesday on if this season is stressful for him. "You can't dwell on these past three games, we really have to just focus on what's ahead of us. The season is still alive for us. Like I said, the guys, you know, we got nine more games to try and flip this around. So, yeah, it can be stressful at times, for sure.
"I think just as a whole, we've got to play cleaner games. Penalties are going through the roof. And I think just in situations, man, we shoot ourselves in the foot a lot. And you know that has cost us some big-time games to get a chance to go on wins."
The Wildcats are a Big Ten opponent, but certainly aren't the toughest game UCLA will have had this season. Interim head coach Tim Skipper detailed the matchup.
Skipper Analyzes Northwestern Matchup
Week 5 is one of the most important weeks of the UCLA Bruins' (0-3, 0-0 Big Ten) season.
Not just because they need a win more than any other team in the nation, but because, after Northwestern, wins won't come easy, if at all.
That being said, Bruins interim head coach Tim Skipper spoke with the media on Wednesday and gave his Northwestern scouting report ahead of Saturday's clash. He lauded the Wildcats' defense and ability to run the ball on offense. Here's what he said:
"Very fundamentally sound team, very disciplined. Defensively. their D line is really good. They're well coached. They're going to play shell defense. They're going to make you beat yourself. I mean, they keep everything in front of you, sound tackling. I mean, they're a good sound ball squad on defense.
"On offense, you know, they're going to try to pound the rock. They have very good backs. O line does a great job. We're going to have to be very physical on defense. We have to be gap sound. We have to be smart. And then when they do throw it, we got to stay sticky in the coverages. In special teams, I think it's going to be the ultimate battle. I think we're both good on special teams, and whoever wins that battle might decide who wins the game."
